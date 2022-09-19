Businessman who voted for Bolsonaro in 2018 bets BRL 800,000 on Lula’s victory

Businessman who campaigned for Bolsonaro in 2018 is betting R$800,000 on Lula’s victory. Photo: AP Photos.

In the municipality of Grajaú, 580 km from São Luís, capital of Maranhão, two businessmen decided to bet BRL 800,000 on the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) or Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in this year’s elections.

The two people from Maranhão, Artu Oliveira and Gildenberg de Sá, told the G1 portal that they have already signed the signatures of the contract that specifies the terms of validation of the bet.

According to the term of the document, whoever chooses the winner of the presidential elections will receive the amount.

See the latest presidential polls:

Artu, who declared his vote for the PT candidate, believes that the former president will be successful this year. In 2018, he voted for Bolsonaro.

Meanwhile, Gildenberg says he is confident that the president will remain in office and will win in the first round. In 2018, his vote also went to the PL candidate.

In dispute, Artu placed a farm of 23 hectares, located 41 km from Grajaú. The property is valued at R$ 800 thousand. Gildenberg already had 11,111 tons of plaster stones, also valued at R$ 800 thousand.

The bet was formalized in the 1st Notary Public Office of the municipality. The exception between the clauses is that if one of the candidates leaves the electoral dispute, the agreement will be disregarded.

Gildenberg says that his friendship with Artu is above political differences: “We live in a democracy. I have friends from the PT, from Bolsonaro. I think we should respect it.”

What is the 2022 Election date?

The first round of elections will be held in October 2nd, a Sunday. The second round – if necessary – will be played on October 30, also a Sunday.

See the order of choice in the electronic ballot box in Election 2022