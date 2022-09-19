C&A partners with thrift store and is exchanging used clothes for credit

The creation of the partnership aims to encourage retailers and consumers to seek to have a more conscious consumption of clothes.

C&A and thrift store DaZ Clothes signed a proposal. In view of this, it is possible to exchange clothes that you no longer wear, for a credit that you can use to buy new looks. The goal is to encourage people to make fashion circulate, to remove the pieces that are stored in the wardrobe. And yet, the person can earn good credit.

Customers can exchange clothes of any brand. By leaving old models at the kiosk, you earn credits to buy more at C&A. You can find the novelty at the brand’s store at Shopping Metrô Tatuapé, in São Paulo.

In short, when visiting the store, customers find a kiosk with second-hand parts in great condition. Brechó DaZ Roupaz was created by the sisters Gabriella and Julia Wolff. In order to take advantage of the exchange of clothes for C&A credit, it is necessary that the used clothes must be clean and preserved.

In general, all clothes undergo an evaluation. And the credit must be 40% of that amount. The creation of the partnership aims to encourage retailers and consumers to seek to have a more conscious consumption of clothes.

Anyone wishing to participate in the initiative can take all types of pieces. The thrift store accepts from jewelry, bags, shoes, and even beauty products, such as perfumes and makeup. All this must be within the validity period, and in good condition.

In addition, the clothes exchanged for credits in the C&A, will be sold in DaZ brechó stores, and also on the website. The estimate is that the partnership with C&A will last a month, however, it may be renewed. This will depend on customers’ adherence to the novelty.

