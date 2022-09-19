Caixa Tem is releasing the card directly through the app: how to order?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Caixa Econômica Federal created a credit card that does not have an annual fee for users of the Caixa Tem application. Launched at the beginning of the pandemic to facilitate the payment of Emergency Aid, the application today has a wide variety of products and services.

The card does not have an annual fee or membership costs, but its approval depends on a credit analysis. With it, the customer can make their purchases in cash or in installments.

Caixa Tem is the main payment platform for benefits granted by the federal government. Any user can link to Caixa’s digital savings, even if they are not receiving the benefits. Those who lost registration can reactivate.

What are the advantages of the Caixa Tem card?

In addition to the free annual fee, one of the main advantages is the grace period of up to 40 days to pay interest-free cash purchases. Another benefit is that the customer can order up to two additional cards directly through the app and for free.

The product’s flag is international and the card can be used in several physical and virtual establishments, both in Brazil and abroad. The holder can also enjoy all the benefits of Elo Offers and the Vai de Visa relationship program, depending on the brand.

How to apply for the card?

As mentioned above, the bank will do a credit assessment to decide whether the product will be released or not. If everything is correct, just choose a password and start using the new card as you wish. Therefore, if you wish to request the novelty, you must follow the step by step below:

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

First, download the app (available for Android and iOS) and open your digital account;

Then, just click on “Cartão Caixa Tem”;

Choose the option “I want my Caixa Tem card”;

Finally, confirm the terms and conditions.

What are the services offered by Caixa Tem?

See what services are offered by Caixa Tem and the benefits you can receive through the platform.

Payment of bills and bills;

Payment at lottery houses;

Phone recharge;

Financial tips;

Online shopping with the virtual debit card;

In-person shopping with QR Code;

Personal income;

Consult the NIS (Social Identification Number);

Consult Auxílio Brasil (formerly Bolsa Família);

Receive Unemployment Insurance;

Transfers via DOC and TED;

Payments or transfers with PIX;

Consult your savings account statement.

Benefits paid by Caixa Tem

Brazil Aid;

Emergency Aid;

FGTS;

Gas Ticket;

Unemployment insurance.

Image: Brenda Rocha/Shutterstock.com