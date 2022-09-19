Calleri minimizes the end of the fast and praises the victory of São Paulo: “We needed to win” | Sao Paulo

More than a month later, Calleri returned to swing the nets at stake for the Brasileirão. The Argentine scored the first goal of São Paulo’s 2-0 victory over Ceará this Sunday. But, in an interview after the match, the striker said he didn’t care about how long he didn’t fill the nets.

– I have 12 goals in the league, I have only played (as a starter) in the last two games, and we are playing three competitions. So fasting doesn’t matter to me, it’s the same. When the team wins, who scores for me doesn’t matter – he said.

-If I’m not yours, I’m scoring, it’s Luciano, Patrick… And it shows that the team is very closed and has guys who can decide the game – he completes.

Calleri celebrates the goal against Ceará

In addition, he stressed how important the victory was, as both teams started the match with the same score. Now, Tricolor is six points from the relegation zone.

– We needed a win to climb the table today. Now, we have Avaí at home, let’s concentrate all our forces to win. The crowd will fill Morumbi – he said.

Aside from the game at Arena Castelão, Calleri recalled that the next game is the last before the Copa Sudamericana decision, scheduled for October 1, against Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador, in Cordoba, Argentina.

– We have one more game before the most important game of the last ten years for São Paulo. We are very excited, and I will give my life to be champion. We have a week after a long time, and then we start looking at Independente Del Valle and looking at how they play. We have the dream of being champion with this shirt. – He finished.

