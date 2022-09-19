Camilla pays tribute to Isabel II: “I will always remember her smile”

In an interview that will be broadcast this Sunday, September 18, by the BBC – shortly before the national minute of silence in memory of Elizabeth II, scheduled for 20:00 – camilla tells how she thinks it was difficult for her mother-in-law to become queen when she was only 25 years old. “It must have been so hard for her to be a lonely woman. There were no women prime ministers or presidents. She was the one, I think she created her own role.”

The queen consort added that the queen and her example will forever remain in her memory. “She has those wonderful blue eyes, which when she smiles light up your whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable.”

It should be remembered that in the letter that Elizabeth II wrote to mark her 70th anniversary of reign, the Queen expressed her “sincere wish” that the then Duchess of Cornwall would become Queen Consort when Carlos become king.