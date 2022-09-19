Can an unemployed person withdraw the FGTS?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a worker’s right provided for by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), which works as a reserve fund, created with the aim of supporting the worker in case of dismissal without just cause.

In this way, those without a formal contract for three years can redeem the entire amount available in the FGTS.

Withdrawal of the FGTS for the unemployed

In summary, those who have been unemployed for 3 consecutive years can withdraw the total balance of the FGTS. Therefore, the person can redeem the amounts available in all accounts linked to the fund. For each employment relationship, an account is created for monthly deposits to be made in the fund.

Thus, those who have not registered in the wallet for 3 consecutive years are entitled to withdraw, that is, being active in informal activities does not prevent the citizen from having access to the amount. Therefore, being unemployed means not having worked with a formal contract, in this case.

The redemption can only be made from the month of the citizen’s birthday, after completing 3 years of unemployment.

In short, if the interested party meets the criteria presented, he must make a request to Caixa Econômica Federal, which is responsible for the FGTS. Thus, it will be necessary to have an official identification document, the PIS/Pasep/NIS number and the Work and Social Security Card (CTPS), in order to prove the time without employment.

FGTS digital withdrawal

Therefore, to carry out the withdrawal, the worker must fulfill the requirements and perform the following steps:

Download the “FGTS” app (available for Android and iOS);

Fill out the registration with CPF, full name, birth, e-mail and password;

Receive a confirmation link in the email to validate the data;

In the application, click on “My Withdrawals”;

Click on “My Bank Account” and register an account that you own;

Choose the amount to be transferred;

Ready! Within five days the money will be in the chosen account available for withdrawal.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams

Image: Brastock / shutterstock.com