Candidates for the Presidency of the Republic from past elections declare support for Lula | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Candidates for the Presidency of the Republic from past elections met with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to declare support for PT against Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in this year’s electoral race.

The meeting took place in a hotel in São Paulo and was attended by:

Guilherme Boulos, who ran in 2018 for the PSOL;

Luciana Genro, who ran in 2014 for the PSOL;

Cristovam Buarque, who ran in 2006 for the PDT;

Marina Silva, who competed in 2010 for the PV, 2014 for the PSB and in 2018 for the Rede;

Fernando Haddad, who ran in 2018 for the PT;

Henrique Meirelles, who ran in 2018 for the MDB;

João Vicente Goulart, who ran in 2018 for the PPL.

Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), candidate for vice president on Lula’s ticket, also attended the meeting. For the PSDB, Alckmin contested the presidential elections in 2006 and 2018.

Guilherme Boulos, Marina Silva and Fernando Haddad had already expressed support for the PT candidate. Marina made the announcement last week, after presenting a series of requests to Lula related to the environmental agenda.

Lula will campaign to reduce abstention and try to win in the first round

The most recent survey by the Datafolha institute, released on Thursday (15), points out that former president Lula (PT) has 45% of voting intentions in the 1st round against 33% for Bolsonaro in the first round. The most recent IPEC survey points to a similar scenario: 46% for Lula compared to 31% for Bolsonaro.

During the meeting, the state deputy in Rio Grande do Sul, Luciana Genro, who was once a member of the PT but is now in the PSOL, defended the vote for Lula as a way to stop what he classified as Bolsonaro’s “fascist project”.

“We actually form an anti-fascist front here,” Luciana said.

“The project represented by Bolsonaro, although it failed to be implemented, is a fascist project. It is a racist, misogynistic, LGBT-phobic project, a discriminatory and violent project,” she added.

The Rio Grande do Sul deputy also said that Bolsonaro treats political opponents as enemies and that his project is to eliminate them.

“We are united here, around you, my dear Lula, your name, your political strength, your political leadership as a mass reference for the Brazilian people, because we are convinced that your election will enable us to breathe again to be able to fight for a true democracy”, said Luciana.

Former senator, former governor of the Federal District and former Minister of Education during Lula’s stint in the presidency, Cristovam Buarque also left the PT but, this Monday, announced support for the former president.

“I am here, in the first place, because Lula is the best that we have today to preside over Brazil. Of all the candidates, I have been saying this for a long time, he is the one who has the most conditions to bring cohesion and direction to the Brazil,” said Buarque.

“We need to stop the risk, the tragedy, the astonishment of the re-election of the current president of the Republic. And Lula, in addition to being the best of the candidates, is the one who has the best conditions to stop this Brazilian tragedy”, said the former senator, who he also defended the union of forces around the PT candidacy to avoid a second round.

“It will be a tragedy to have the second round. I have no doubt that he [Lula] will win in the second round, if there is a second round. But it will be four unpredictable weeks from the point of view of violence in the streets, from the point of view of ‘fake news’ for all sides”, added Buarque.

João Vicente Goulart, son of former president João Goulart, who was deposed by the military coup of 1964, and who was a candidate for the presidency for the PPL in the 2018 elections, defended the election of Lula to avoid the risk that Brazil lives on a new dictatorship.

“All those who fought for democracy, who fell on the path of democratic restoration, all those who, in a way, were present with the demands of our Brazilian people, are today placing their hopes in its leadership and in its future Presidency of the Republic” , said Goulart to Lula.

“The fight is difficult, union is necessary. And it is necessary because Brazil is ahead of all of us, Brazil is ahead of our differences”, he added.

Former Minister of Finance in the Michel Temer government and former president of the Central Bank in the Lula government, Henrique Meirelles highlighted economic numbers during the PT government and criticized the country’s economic performance during the current government.

“What matters is employment, income for the population and showing who does it, who does it. This story of just talk can impress a lot of people but I believe in facts. I look and see the result of your government and that makes us here So let’s go ahead, I’m here with tranquility, with confidence, because I know what works and what can work in Brazil”, he said.

Marina Silva declares support for Lula and speaks of ‘political and programmatic reunion’ and ‘threatened democracy’

Lula said that the act of this Monday and the support of the former candidates symbolizes the will to recover democracy in the country.

“It’s a happy day because this meeting here symbolizes the will that people have to recover democracy in our country. And everyone knows that democracy is not a pact of silence, everyone silently watching a government govern. No, democracy it’s just the opposite: it’s society moving day and night with a view to achieving better living conditions for the Brazilian people”, said the PT.

“I am happy because this meeting, this photograph, it symbolizes the reconstruction of Brazil,” added Lula.

The PT member also said that the allies will be called “for a challenge”, which involves “reestablishing the word sovereignty” in the country.