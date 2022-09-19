CBF sets the date for the draw for the final of the Copa do Brasil between Corinthians and Flamengo

The draw for the heads of the two matches of the Copa do Brasil final will be held next Tuesday (20), at 11 am, at the headquarters of the CBF, in Rio de Janeiro

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced last Saturday (17) that the draw that will define the hosts of the finals of the Brazil’s Cup in between Corinthians and Flamengo will be held next Tuesday (20).

The event will take place at the entity’s headquarters, in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro, at 11 am.

The draw for the decision heads, which is part of the procedure provided for in Article 19 of the Specific Competition Regulations (REC), will be attended by the coaches and captains of both teams.

After the traditional ball draw, a press conference will be held with the representatives of Corinthians and Flamengo.

After discovering the decision mands, CBF will formally make available the dates and times of the two matches.

Corinthians reached the final of the Copa do Brasil after eliminating Fluminense in the semifinal, while Flamengo reached the big decision by taking the Sao Paulo.

