Ceni talks about the future again after São Paulo’s victory: “I need to be champion to continue” | Sao Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni spoke once again about the continuity in São Paulo for 2023. In an interview given this Sunday night, after the 2-0 victory over Ceará, at Castelão, for the Brasileirão, the coach conditioned the certainty about the permanence to the decisive game of the next day 1: the final of the Sudamericana, against the Ecuadorian Del Valle, in Argentina.

– For me, I need to be champion to continue. There are all the situations of the club, the difficulties, it’s one thing. But I am driven by conquests. We went to Fortaleza to be champion. We went to Flamengo to be champions. The Sudamericana is a great opportunity to be champion – declared Rogério.

– Only mark who conquers. I need the victory, the club needs the victory, it needs this planning. I don’t know if the club is ready to return to a Libertadores, to compete. We need the title, and then we’ll see if we’re ready to assemble a team. I need some players with other characteristics – he added.

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni at this Sunday’s press conference — Photo: Fabiane de Paula / SVM Rogério Ceni at this Sunday’s press conference — Photo: Fabiane de Paula / SVM

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Ceni seeks his first title as a coach at São Paulo. The club, on the other hand, tries its first international cup in ten years – the last one took place in 2012, precisely that of the Sudamericana.

– I think we better be champions. Champion. We were born to fight for titles, despite all the difficulties. We knew it would be difficult to win the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian, with the teams that exist. But the South American… in life we ​​can’t let the opportunity to be champion pass by – commented Ceni.

See an excerpt from the interview with Rogério Ceni, from São Paulo, after the victory over Ceará

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

– It’s the title. It’s the title. Then we will analyze whether we are in a position to play in the Libertadores. With the title, we will help the club in different situations, then we will see whether to continue or not. It’s not the club, I’m treated very well – said the coach.

The best moments of Ceará 0 x 2 São Paulo for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship

One of Tricolor’s biggest idols, Ceni carries the weight of being in a final with São Paulo. All the club’s planning for 2023 will depend on the result of the 1st, and the captain may even abdicate the new contract.

“People just want to know who puts a title on the wall. Situation is much better than last year, but the institution, after ten years, has to take an opportunity like this – concluded Ceni, increasing the mystery about the 2023 season.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

“A victory to breathe a little”, celebrates Caio | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv