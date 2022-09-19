Central do Apito gives verdict on penalty in Flamengo x Fluminense

The penalty kick scored for Fluminense against Flamengo, this Sunday, generated discussion on TV Globo’s broadcast. For former referee Paulo César de Oliveira, the bid involving Santos, German Cano and Léo Pereira had no irregularities.

– Léo Pereira makes the protection for the departure of Santos, and Cano kicks with his left foot. And then he has the contact of the Fluminense striker’s knee on the Flamengo goalkeeper’s face. I don’t see a penalty – said the referee commentator.

– Cano was already unbalanced by the space dispute with Léo Pereira, and then he collided with Santos. In the other dispute, between Gabigol and Manoel, he has contact with the Fluminense defender, but without impact to mark the penalty – he added.

With the result at the moment, Fluminense assumes the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship, while Flamengo falls to fourth place. Rubro-Negro is in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil finals, while Tricolor fell in the semi of the national tournament against Corinthians.