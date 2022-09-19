check the fuel price

The price of fuel is a subject that has been on the rise in recent months. In fact, in recent years, but for very different reasons than now. Before, when talking about fuel, whether gasoline or others, the main thing that came to people’s minds, especially those who depend on fuel for their work activities, was the rise in prices. This occurred because in some places the price of a liter of gasoline exceeded R$ 8 reais.

However, in recent weeks fuels have drawn attention for another reason, quite the opposite of the first. In this sense, the reason is the successive drops that fuel prices have suffered. There are several reasons why this is happening, and now there has been a new drop in the price of gasoline. See more below.

Gasoline price drops again

First of all, it is important to highlight that the price of gasoline has fallen again in the comparison between the first half of September and the end of August. In this way, the percentage of decline is equivalent to 6.27% and the average amount charged at Brazilian gas stations reaches R$ 5.39. This amount represents an important drop in relation to the last few months, in which values ​​above R$ 8 can be seen, as already mentioned.

The data is related to the survey carried out by Ticket Log, and also extends to the value of ethanol. Thus, the fuel showed a drop of 8.12% in the same period analyzed and, as a result, it started to cost an average price of R$ 4.55 per liter. However, even though the reduction was greater than that of gasoline, only in the states of Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso and São Paulo is it worth investing in fueling the vehicle with it.

It is worth noting that the survey is based on 21,000 service stations that are accredited by Ticket Log.

When compared to a year ago, the percentage drop is 14%. On the other hand, when compared to January of this year, the percentage of reduction is 22%.

Comparison by region

When comparing the Brazilian regions, it can be concluded that the North has the highest average price of gasoline, R$ 5.66. In addition, in the same region, ethanol also has the highest price when compared to other regions, with an average value of R$ 4.99 per liter.

The lowest price of gasoline, taking into account the regions, was in the South, with a price of R$ 5.12 per liter. With regard to ethanol, on the other hand, the cheapest price was R$ 3.78 per liter, in the Center-West region.

In turn, when considering the states, Goiás stood out with the cheapest liter of gasoline, at R$4.97 and ethanol at R$3.41. The state of Roraima, on the other hand, had the most expensive prices, with gasoline at R$6.24 per liter and ethanol at R$5.64.

Fuel saving apps

Shell Box: Shell network application that presents advantages that customers can use. To download, the address is: https://bityli.com/wyUghb ;

; Abastece lá: associated with Ipiranga gas stations, the user has the chance to receive cashbacks. The link is: https://bityli.com/qRdaqh;

Gaseous: useful for those who have a flex-fuel car, since the application is able to calculate which fuel, ethanol or gasoline, is more worth refueling on the day. To download it: https://bityli.com/WpJMDwK;

Premmia: associated with Petrobras, the user receives ‘missions’ in the application and when he fulfills them, he can receive some rewards for this. Each mission has a chance to award a different number of points. Thus, it is possible to revert them to discounts. To download it: https://bityli.com/NmnNRZ ;

; Waze: despite being more popular for providing transit routes, it also has features that may be less known, such as checking fuel prices. Thus, the driver can check the prices at the stations close to him. The download link: https://bityli.com/RmlADvx .

