Chinese discovery of lunar mineral may give fuller view of the Moon – 09/18/2022 – Science

Chinese scientists recently announced the discovery of a new mineral among samples collected on the Moon during a mission two years ago, expanding the body of knowledge about the Earth satellite that was the focus of the first space exploration.

Scientists found a single crystal of a new phosphate mineral they called changesite-(Y) while analyzing particles of lunar basalt, or hardened lava fragments, the state-run newspaper and website The Global Times reported.

The discovery was announced on Friday and was linked to the Chang’e-5 mission, which managed to retrieve lunar samples as part of China’s more ambitious space exploration plans. In December 2020, it became the first country in about four decades to bring back rocks and lunar soil, accumulating several kilograms of material, experts said.

The Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification, a body of the International Mineralogical Association that reviews the introduction of minerals and their nomenclature, has confirmed changesite-(Y) as a new mineral, according to the China National Space Administration.

Lunar samples are the “currency” for understanding planetary evolution, said James Head, a professor of geological sciences at Brown University.

Analysis of samples collected by NASA decades ago, during the era of the Apollo moon landings and after the Soviet Union’s robotic Luna landings, has helped scientists better understand what formed the Moon.

Scientists say these findings, along with the results of recent computer modeling, support the theory that the Moon was created from the debris left over from a collision between Earth and a Mars-sized planetary body.

In the six Apollo missions, carried out between 1969 and 1972, NASA accumulated 2,200 samples, or 382 kilograms of “moon rocks, core samples, pebbles, sand and dust from the lunar surface,” the space agency said. NASA continues to study samples from the Apollo missions and recently opened one of its remaining samples in preparation for the Artemis missions to the Moon, the agency said in a press release in March.

New samples, collected at different locations on the Moon, will expand existing knowledge about the “volatile reservoirs and geological evolution of the satellite,” NASA said in a statement.

To date, most samplings have targeted the central part of the Moon’s near side, the hemisphere facing Earth, Head said.

New minerals discovered on the satellite are not plentiful, said Clive Neal, a professor of planetary geology at the University of Notre Dame. The first was armalcolite, found during the Apollo 11 mission; the term is a combination of the names of the three astronauts on the mission.

The upcoming expeditions, which include initiatives by China and the United States, target unexplored territory on the Moon. Samples from “other geologically interesting locations,” particularly the satellite’s younger terrain, could help broaden scientists’ understanding of how it evolved, Neal said.

“The Moon is still revealing some interesting secrets,” he added.

Translated by Luiz Roberto M. Gonçalves