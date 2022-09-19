Chitãozinho and Xororó open game about sertanejo and elections – 09/19/2022 – Illustrated

Sometime in the first half of the 1980s, Xororó was in Nashville, the mecca of American country music, when he bought a second-hand banjo. “I had never seen a banjo in my life, but it was common there”, says the singer, who, alongside his brother, Chitãozinho, completes 50 years of career. “We realized that country music had a lot to do with the sertaneja.”

The banjo appeared for the first time mixed with the rustic sound in “Ela Chora Chora”, from 1985, but it was not just the instrument that Chitãozinho & Xororó brought in their luggage. “We were very interested in the way they dressed — the fringed clothes, the ripped and tight pants, a mixture of rock and country,” says Xororó. “He brought the banjo and I brought the hat,” adds the brother.

American influences marked the career of the duo, which, even without abandoning the lyrics about the countryside, at that time was a protagonist in the popularization of the sertanejo. If before it was limited to the interiors of Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Paraná, Mato Grosso and Goiás, country music then started to accompany the urbanization of the country’s large cities while also being transformed.

This month, Chitãozinho & Xororó returned to the United States to record a live audiovisual project, accompanied by orchestras and with the participation of Sandy, Junior and Luan Santana. They brought together 14,000 people in four performances, including the Radio City Music Hall, in New York, which celebrate five decades of an unparalleled trajectory not only in the sertanejo, but in all Brazilian music.

Long before the Americans, it was Latin America that inspired the brothers José Lima Sobrinho and Durval de Lima in the interior of Paraná. “We knew the trio Pedro Bento, Zé da Estrada and Celinho, who even dressed up as mariachi”, says Chitãozinho, citing the influence of the sounds of Mexico. “They were the closest, but Belmonte and Amaraí used to sing like that, and then Milionário & José Rico also had that vein, from the rancher, stuck there.”

At the turn of the 1960s to the 1970s, the so-called caipira music was inspired by rancheiras, boleros, serestas and guaranias. No wonder, Chitãozinho & Xororó’s first hit, “Galopeira”, from 1970, was imported directly from Paraguay.

The brothers began their careers as teenagers, chasing their father’s frustrated dream of being a musician, but they already wanted to transcend country music. “When we lived in Paraná, we grew up with the timbre of Roberto Carlos in our ears. We listened to the Beatles, Wanderley Cardoso, Jerry Adriani, all that Jovem Guarda movement”, says Chitãozinho.

More than the king’s voice and long hair, they wanted to add rock basses, guitars and drums to the guitars. “When we were going to record an album, the producer would say ‘no, it has to be viola, guitar’. Sometimes he didn’t even want to put on the bass. It had to be accordion. We said ‘no, that’s not what we want it, because everyone already does it’.”

Until the end of the 1970s — that is, the first phase of the duo — the brothers played in circuses and counted the meager money they received from the record company. Selling 5,000 copies of an album was the pinnacle. Artistically, they say, they were very upset. Everything changed when they met producer Homero Bettio, who would become a friend and businessman.

By then, Chitãozinho & Xororó had already resigned from Copacabana, the label that released their songs, and making an album with Bettio was like a last dance. “They said ‘if it doesn’t work out, we’ll let you go next year’, so we accept”, says Chitãozinho. “When Homer showed us what he was doing, our mouths dropped. It was a dream. Exactly what we wanted.”

It still wasn’t the bold aesthetic that the duo adopted from the following decade, but the new treatment of the recordings boosted songs like “60 Dias Apaixonado”, from 1979, and “Amada Amante”, from 1981, which put the brothers’ career in rise.

This process was crowned with “Fio de Cabelo”, a song that sold more than 1 million copies of the album “Somos Apaixonados”, released exactly 40 years ago. It’s a level reached only by people like Roberto Carlos and Nelson Gonçalves, unthinkable for country music at that time.

“Sertanejo on the radio only played in AM, at dawn and in the late afternoon, and only in the countryside”, says Chitãozinho. “We started to notice that the radio stations started to play during the day. They started to ask and play on FM. This song more than tripled our audience. There were people who didn’t listen and started listening to country music.”

“Fio de Cabelo” put country music on the menu of the most consumed rhythms in Brazil, where today it is the most requested dish for most Brazilians. More even than that, she brought a new poetics to the style, which was closer to romantic or cheesy music.

As the researcher Gustavo Alonso wrote in a column published in this newspaper, Marciano himself, a duo of João Mineiro and composer of the song alongside Darci Rossi, did not want to record it because he thought it was too melodramatic and melancholic even for sertanejo standards.

If suffering dominates the sertanejo today, it certainly has its roots in “Fio de Cabelo”. “I would say that it was the first song that opened the door for the music to become more romantic and more elaborate in terms of poetry, harmony and everything”, says Xororó.

But the changes did not come without resistance. “I remember that Inezita Barroso, who has always been the redneck queen, called it ‘sertanojo'”, says Chitãozinho. “We suffered a lot of prejudice. When it broke out, the rich guy, who came from the countryside, was ashamed to go into the store and ask for a sertanejo tape. He would tell the driver to go buy it, but he would play in the car. Then the redneck became fashionable.”

From then on, Chitãozinho & Xororó did not stop. There were trips to the United States, banjos and harmonicas, costume changes, the popularization of rodeos, the addition of a band with bass, guitar and drums and Rock in Rio in 1985. of British progressive rock, and they took the idea of ​​making an elaborate stage, with smoke and pyrotechnics.

In the second half of the 1980s, says Chitãozinho, those who moved the masses were they, Sidney Magal and RPM. It was then that the duo began to demand better sound equipment and structure, to invest in traveling with a band, something that influenced the popularization of the entire sertanejo throughout Brazil.

The movement advanced the success of Leandro & Leonardo and Zezé di Camargo & Luciano, at the turn of the following decade, marking the growing exposure of the genre on TV, the expansion to audiences in the Northeast and reaching the special “Amigos”, on Globo, in 1995.

“Our image became known. Hair and costumes became fashionable”, says Xororó. At one point, adds his brother, they had to travel with two jets to handle the band and stage structure. “We did 285 shows in a year, but we got sick.”

Today, they celebrate their pioneering spirit with a much more comfortable schedule, of no more than “about six shows a month”, and say they never had astronomical fees, unlike what happens with country stars like Gusttavo Lima and Zé Neto & Cristiano, who dominated the news for receiving fees that approach or exceed R$ 1 million from the public coffers to play in cities with a few thousand inhabitants.

“Things have to be clear. It’s ridiculous for an artist to charge a millionaire fee in a tiny town with so many thousand inhabitants and that money be taken from the people themselves”, says Xororó. “There’s no logic. It’s not appropriate for the mayor to do this or for the artist to receive it, but each one is each one. We care a lot about that. We’ve been here for over 50 years and it’s no wonder.”

The duo, who at the height of their success supported Fernando Collor against Lula in 1989 and appeared in Aécio Neves’ campaign against Dilma Rousseff in 2014, are now not taking sides in the elections. “I think we have to respect the vote of each citizen. Regardless of who will win this election, we are still Brazilians and working, producing in our country”, says Chitãozinho.

He sees a certain similarity in the support that the sertanejo class gave Collor and, currently, President Jair Bolsonaro. “There were two surprises, two candidates who were there, but nobody knew anything. They appeared out of nowhere and got there. I hope this is an example for many politicians, of knowing that sometimes the person in power doesn’t have the voice . The voice belongs to the people.”

Xororó sums up his thinking remembering the song “A Nossa Voz”, which the duo recorded in the 2018 election. Karol Conka, Michel Teló and Ivete Sangalo, among others. “This is the country I want to build / With our people walking hand in hand we will make it”, says the chorus.

“The vote is there, with democracy”, says Xororó. “Let’s continue like this because we know that the other way was not cool. We took the finale, we were still children, but I remember very well that it was much more difficult. We have to come together. That’s what democracy is. “