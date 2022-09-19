Ciro’s campaign demands explanations from Bolsonaro for FAB flights at TSE

The campaign of former minister Ciro Gomes, the PDT candidate for the presidency, asked the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to send President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to explain the use of FAB flights during his reelection campaign. The pedestrian claims that there is no transparency in the disclosure of routes and their costs.

The electoral legislation allows the President of the Republic to use FAB flights during the electoral campaign, provided that the party and/or coalition reimburse the travel expenses.

In the representation signed by lawyers Walber Agra and Ezikelly Barros, Ciro Gomes’ campaign claims that the FAB would not be publicizing all the flights made by Bolsonaro in the period between August and September, which encompasses the president’s official reelection campaign.

Therefore, the party asks the TSE to force Bolsonaro to inform:

Which FAB planes are being used in the electoral campaign;

What are the routes taken by the aircraft?

The complete list of people from the entourage who traveled with Bolsonaro on these flights

The market rate charged on the corresponding sections of each route

In case of using a presidential plane, what is the value taken as a basis for reimbursement

How many flights were taken and the cost of each trip, in addition to the total cost

“The absolute absence of information regarding Mr. Jair Bolsonaro’s travels, during this period of the electoral campaign, carried out with FAB aircraft – without the proper identification of flights for the participation of official acts and electoral events – will make it difficult to control the due reimbursement of expenses with the use of official transport”, states the lawsuit.

The PDT also questions the lack of publicity in the list of people who accompany Bolsonaro on trips. This is because the party claims that the presence of candidates for other elective positions, such as deputy or senator, can violate the electoral law.

“It is important to emphasize that the possible presence of other candidates on these flights, whose official transport is only allowed to the President of the Republic who is a candidate for reelection and to members of his entourage who are not running for an elective mandate, also constitutes an electoral crime”, says the broken.

