Cleaning lady attacked while washing sidewalk in BH gives testimony and makes criminal representation against man | Minas Gerais

At around 8:40 am, the woman arrived at the 2nd Central Civil Police Station accompanied by a son. She testified for over an hour. The case now goes to the Special Criminal Court, and the worker was instructed to go to court, where the date of the first criminal hearing will be set.

“I didn’t imagine that I would spend this weekend the way it was: without sleeping properly, without eating, scared, depressed. Arriving here today was very difficult because I never went through this moment, I never imagined that I would have to arrive in a police station because of an aggression. My hope is that justice will be done, that justice will be on my side and that here I will be able to punish this coward”, he said.

the cleaning lady had already registered a report on the day of the assault. On Saturday (17), she underwent a forensic examination at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in the capital.

In a conversation with the press, delegate Marina Cardoso Nascimento, informed that the suspect in the crime has already been identified, will also be subpoenaed to give evidence and participate in the criminal hearing. She said the man, whose name was not released, has no history of other crimes.

“The IML report attested to the occurrence of bodily injury and the victim was sent to the police station attached to the Special Criminal Court”, explained the delegate.

In cases of crimes of bodily harm, which provide for a penalty of up to two years in prison, the investigation is forwarded to the Special Criminal Court. The date of the hearing is expected to be set later this Monday.

The aggressions suffered by cleaning lady Lenirge Alves de Lima took place on Friday (16), while she was washing the sidewalk of the building she works in using a hose.

Security camera footage recorded the moment the assailant tried to pass by the place, in front of a condominium. There was an argument and then the man violently took the hose from the woman’s hands and left her soaking wet.

The cleaning lady, who fell to the floor, injured her knee. The suspect has not yet been identified by the Civil Police.

“He took the hose and threw it in my face, choking me, and I couldn’t scream. The doorman asked why I didn’t scream, but there was no way,” Lenirge said.

