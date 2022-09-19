Cleaning woman attacked in Lourdes, in BH, asks aggressor: ‘Do you have a mother?’

The cleaning lady Lenirge Alves de Lima, 50, attended the 1st Sectional Police Station of the Metropolitan Police Center this Monday (19) to formalize the complaint against a man who assaulted her last Friday (16), at the door of a building in the Lourdes neighborhood, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte.

In testimony to the report of The time and Super Radio, on arrival at the police station, the cleaning lady admitted that the images of the aggression do not leave her head and said that she hopes for “justice”. “I am scared and depressed,” said the worker, who also left a message for the attacker.

“First I wanted to ask him if he has a mother. If he has, for him to put himself in her place, because my son today is shaken and suffering. If it was with his mother, how would he be reacting? Would he be idly by?” he stated.

Lenirge also stated that “I would like to know how his conscience is, if he regretted it, why he did what he did, if he will apologize to me and how he is reacting to all this”, he added.

The worker registered a police report on the case last Friday, when she also underwent a forensic examination. However, the woman was unable to formalize the complaint at a police station on Saturday (20). So she had to go to the police unit this Monday.

The Civil Police said in a note on Saturday night that it will open an investigation to investigate the aggression, recorded by security cameras.

the case

The victim was washing the sidewalk when she was attacked by the assailant. The woman had water thrown on her face and suffered a fall that caused knee injuries.

The security circuit recorded the assaults. The woman was cleaning the sidewalk, around 10 am, when a man accompanied by a dog approaches. He was jogging and gets annoyed with the waste, as a resident reported to the report of The time.

“He came in saying she was wasting water. So he took the hose from her hand and said: ‘I’ll show you how to use water’ ”, he said. The man began to splash water on the building employee’s face, which prevented her from calling for help.