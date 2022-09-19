conquer by including these 3 foods on the menu

A correct diet is good for the body and also for the brain. Studies prove that there is a relationship between the proper choice of food and the effects on our body. Don’t even think that eating well is synonymous with spending a lot! The secret lies in products that are good for the brain that you can and should include in your routine.

The most important thing is to provide the body with all the nutrients it needs, because only then will our body work well. The right combinations guarantee energy, plenty of energy and lots of health. So, get to know now what these foods are and learn how to include a good meal in your daily life without much effort.

Stimulation for the brain

Those listed below are the ones that contribute to memory and help with brain function. This is why neurologists claim that they are so good for the brain and, consequently, for the body as a whole.

Check out what these are foods and discover what they have so important to add to health:

The secret of these two lies in their omega-3 richness. It helps reduce memorization time, making it easier for your mind to absorb things and even more of them. Omega-3 also helps in communication between neurotransmitters. The result of this is a much higher concentration.

It can be the pure root or also in juice form. It has properties that improve blood flow to the brain. In this case, we are talking about nitrates.

You must have heard that a healthy dish is one that is very colorful, right? And green cannot be missed, even less when the person is looking for a good combination of food for the brain. So it’s worth including broccoli, spinach, watercress and endive for food. They are rich in vitamin K and folic acid.

In addition to foods that are good for the brain and for your mental health, remember to drink plenty of water and include physical activity in your routine. Get adequate sleep with enough hours for your body to rest.