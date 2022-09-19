Corinthians confirms squad for the duel against Amrica Mineiro for the Brazilian; see the team

This Sunday, Corinthians faces América Mineiro, at the Independência stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls from 18:00. Vítor Pereira has already defined the starting lineup for the confrontation for the national competition.

The Portuguese coach could not count on three athletes who started in the victory against Fluminense by 3 to 0, last Thursday, for the Copa do Brasil: Gil, Fábio Santos and Balbuena were spared for the duel. Besides them, Cantillo and Rafael Ramos also did not travel with the group to Belo Horizonte.

With that, Vítor Pereira climbed Timão with a defense and alternative team, with athletes who didn’t come with so many opportunities among the holders. Corinthians goes to the field with Cássio, Léo Mana, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Méndez and Lucas Piton; Xavier, Roni and Giuliano; Adson, Mateus Vital and Róger Guedes.

On the bench, Vítor Pereira has: Carlos Miguel, Robson Bambu, Renato Augusto, Yuri Alberto, Ramiro, Gustavo Silva, Fagner, Bruno Melo, Robert, Fausto, Du Queiroz and Giovane.

América Mineiro, commanded by coach Vagner Mancini, is also already scheduled for the duel in Belo Horizonte. The Minas Gerais team will start the match with Matheus Cavichioli, Raúl Caceres, Éder, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Juninho, Alê, Benitez and Matheusinho; Felipe Azevedo and Henrique Almeida.

The game is decisive for the future of Corinthians in the Brazilian Championship. Timão has not won the national competition for two rounds. The alvinegro club occupies the fifth place in the tournament and needs to win to have a chance to return to the G4 in the leaderboard.

