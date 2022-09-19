Corinthians defeated to Amrica-MG and loses chance to return to the Brazilian G4; see more

This Sunday, Corinthians was defeated by América Mineiro by 1-0, at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte. The match was valid for the Brazilian Championship. The goal of the game was scored by Juninho.

Timão entered the field with an alternative team, with many players gaining opportunity in the starting lineup. The alvinegro club suffered from the lack of chemistry and had difficulties to create goalscoring chances in the first stage. In the second half, Corinthians improved, but conceded a goal in the 35th minute and could not react.

With the negative result, Timão lost the opportunity to be among the four best placed in the Brasileirão, because in case of victory it could surpass Flamengo and Internacional in the table. The alvinegro club remains in fifth position, with 44 points.

Write it down – Corinthians will return to the field only in ten days. Due to FIFA dates, the Brazilian Championship will be interrupted next week. Therefore, Timão returns to the field on September 28, Wednesday, at 7:30 pm, against Atlético Goianiense, at Neo Química Arena.

Escalation

Five athletes from Timão were spared for the duel against América Mineiro: Fábio Santos, Gil, Balbuena, Rafael Ramos and Cantillo did not board for Belo Horizonte. Vítor Pereira opted for an alternative team, with athletes who do not usually appear in the starting lineup.

Corinthians started the game with Cássio, Léo Maná, Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Xavier, Roni and Giuliano; Adson, Mateus Vital and Róger Guedes.

My Helm

The game

First time

América Mineiro started the game with impetus in the attack. Timão sought to exchange passes, but without so much interaction with the alternative lineup, suffered to maintain possession of the ball. The first shot of the game was by the Minas Gerais team. At three minutes, Juninho received in the area, kicked and Cássio made a good save.

Corinthians’ first good chance came in the 11th minute. After an offensive transition, the ball arrived at Róger Guedes in the area. Shirt 10 cut the mark with a dribble, finished strong and Matheus Cavichioli made a good save.

The Belo Horizonte team had more possession of the ball, but it was difficult to create clear goalscoring chances and the match was lukewarm. Timão started to scare again in the 17th minute, Adson finished from outside the area and Matheus Cavichioli defended.

Two minutes later, the alvinegro club created a goal opportunity again. Matheus Cavichioli missed the ball replacement, which was in possession of Corinthians in the attack field. The midfielder finished from outside the area and the goalkeeper made a save.

In the 24th minute, América Mineiro made Cássio work. Alê received a good pass in midfield, carried and fired the bomb from outside the area. The ball was in the hands of the Corinthians goalkeeper and the score remained the same.

Corinthians once again had difficulties in the game in the last 15 minutes of the first half. América Mineiro had more possession of the ball and tried to enter the area of ​​Timão with an exchange of passes, but could not create clear chances.

Cássio made a great save to save Timão in the 43rd minute. Henrique received the ball in the area, finished and the Corinthians goalkeeper made a point-blank save. The referee signaled offside in the move, but it was a great intervention by the player from the alvinegro club. The game went to halftime with 0-0 on the scoreboard.

Second time

Vítor Pereira promoted three changes at Corinthians for the second half. Robson, Yuri Alberto and Du Queiroz entered the match. Léo Maná, Xavier and Róger Guedes left.

The first submission of the second stage was by América Mineiro. After a good counterattack, Felipe Azevedo received at the entrance of the area, kicked hard and forced Cássio to make a good defense to keep the score 0-0.

Timão responded after three minutes. In a quick offensive transition, Yuri Alberto passed to Mateus Vital in the area. The midfielder feinted the marker, finished, the ball deflected and passed the right post of América Mineiro

Corinthians improved with substitutions. The alvinegro club had more possession of the ball and exchanged many passes in the attacking field. However, Timão faced difficulties to create clear chances of finishing.

América Mineiro created a good chance in the 12th minute. Henrique Palmeiras received a pass outside the area, fixed it, kicked hard and the ball passed the left post defended by Cássio. The Belo Horizonte team barely opened the scoring.

The match was lukewarm. Corinthians continued to be superior in possession of the ball. The alvinegro club bet on the high block marking and suffocated the ball out of América Mineiro. However, it was exposed to counterattacks.

The Minas Gerais team was close to opening the scoring in the 19th minute. After hitting and hitting in the Corinthians area, Henrique Almeida headed and Felipe Azevedo completed for the nets. However, the referee called offside.

Vítor Pereira promoted another substitution at Corinthians. In the 22nd minute, Renato Augusto entered the match in place of Adson. The shirt 8 of the club alvinegro was highly praised by the Fiel present at the stadium who shouted his name.

Timão continued to face difficulties in creating offensive plays. América Mineiro started to have more opportunities, betting on Corinthians passing errors in the attacking field.

In the 28th minute, Fausto entered the game in place of Roni. It was the last substitution of Vítor Pereira in the match. Corinthians continued to bet on offensive plays based on the exchange of passes at the entrance of the area.

In the 31st minute, Corinthians hesitated in marking and América Mineiro created their best chance of the match. After crossing in the area, Mastriani headed in the area and Juninho completed to score the goal of the Minas Gerais team.

The last 15 minutes were warm. Corinthians were looking for a tie, but could not have the impetus to create submissions. América Mineiro defended itself and bet on counterattacks. The match ended 1-0 for Timão’s opponent.

See more at: Corinthians x Amrica-MG and Brazilian Championship.