Corinthians has a week with a double final in the Brazilian Championship and a decision in futsal; see agenda

After losing to América-MG, Corinthians’ men’s professional squad has already returned to São Paulo and has the day off until Wednesday, something unprecedented in the season so far, since the next game is only next week. Despite this, Timão enters the field both in women’s football and in futsal, basketball and in the lower categories. Including having final of the Brazilian Championship in two categories.

This week, Corinthians only starts its activities on TuesdayWhen hosts, at 18:00, the São José, at the Wlamir Marques Gym, by Paulista de Basquete. In addition to the game, the day marks the draw for the field managers of the Copa do Brasil final. The event takes place at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, at 11 am

At Wednesday, the Brabas enter the field at 19h to face Palmeiras. The Derby is valid for the Paulista Women’s Championship and takes place at the Francisco Ribeiro Nogueira Municipal Stadium, known as Nogueirão, in Mogi das Cruzes. next to them, Corinthians Sub-17 hosts Grêmio, at 3pmin Fazendinha, in another round of the Brazilian Championship of the category.

then in Thursdaythe only activity of Timão, besides a probable return to the CT of the male professional cast, is in the Under-20. The team led by coach Danilo receives, at Fazendinha, the Sports Brazil, at 3pmfor another round of Paulistão Sub-20.

Following up, in Friday, the People’s Team travels to São José dos Campos to face the san jose. The confrontation will be valid for the second match of the round of 16 of the National Futsal League and takes place at 18 pmin the gymnasium of the Tennis Club.

Starting the weekend, on saturday, the women’s team of Corinthians has the second game of the final of the Brazilian Championship, against Internacional. The decision takes place at 2 pm, at Neo Química Arena. In addition to the Brabas, the team Under-17 receives the Ibrachinain Fazendinha, at 11 amfor the Paulista Championship of the category.

On Sunday, Neo Química Arena will host another final. This time, Corinthians Sub-20 hosts Palmeiras for the final of the Brasileirão at 11 am. This will be the second of the possible three decisions that the alvinegra house will receive. Later, at 3 pmthe U-17 women’s team goes to ABC to face the St Bernardin Baetão, in a match valid for Paulista in the category.

Check out the schedule of Corinthians this week

Monday, 09/19

Day off for the male professional cast

Tuesday, 09/20

Day off for the male professional cast

Raffle for the field managers of the Copa do Brasil final – at 11 am, at the CBF headquarters

Corinthians x São José Basketball – at 18:00 for the State Championship of the Special Division Series A-1, at Wlamir Marques

Wednesday, 09/21

Thursday, 09/22

Friday, 09/23

Saturday, 09/24

Sunday, 09/25

See more at: Corinthians Agenda, Corinthians Feminino, Corinthians Futsal, Corinthians Basketball and Base.