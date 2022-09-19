Corinthians observes coaches and defines the only Brazilian who would talk

Corinthians’ board is aware of the possibility of losing Vítor Pereira at the end of the season and is already moving behind the scenes.

According to journalist André Hernan, President Duílio and his peers will analyze the foreign market to find a replacement if VP does not accept to renew the contract. The only Brazilian on the agenda is Adenor Leonardo Bachi, the Corinthians idol Tite.

Although he knows that the coach of the Brazilian team intends to rest in 2023 and aims at the European market, Corinthians bet on the sentimental factor to convince Tite.

“Corinthians don’t have a signal from coach Vítor Pereira and while that doesn’t happen, the club is already starting to observe the market. Remembering that Corinthians will try until the last minute to renew with the VP”, said Hernan.

“In Brazil, the only coach that Corinthians would open to talk to and will consult if the VP does not renew, is Tite”, concluded the journalist.

In a recent statement, Tite stated that he will not take over any Brazilian team. “Any Brazilian team that thinks of Tite as a coach forgets, he won’t. He can write wherever you want, call me a liar, without a word, which he won’t have. I need to see my brother, my sister, my father-in-law, my mother-in-law, take a breather,” he declared.