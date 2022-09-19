Corinthians seeks to return to the Brazilian G4 in this Sunday’s clash; see table

Corinthians has another important game on Sunday night, this time against América Mineiro, at 18:00, for the Brazilian Championship. The victory is essential so that Timão can return to the G4 and not let the leader Palmeiras expand their advantage in the competition even more.

With 44 points added so far, the team led by Vítor Pereira can even reach the runner-up position in case of victory in this round. For that, however, the team also needs to root for the stumbling blocks of Internacional, Flamengo and Fluminense. – see the updated table below.

The possible victory also allows Corinthians to reduce the advantage for leader Palmeiras. With a game scheduled for 6:30 pm this Sunday, against Santos, Abel Ferreira’s team has 54 points, ten more in relation to what was conquered by Timão until the moment of the competition.

A defeat, on the other hand, could cause the Parque São Jorge club to drop one more position in the leaderboard. Athletico Paranaense, in sixth place, is only one point ahead of Timão and can overtake it in case of a new mistake by the alvinegra team.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 54 26 15 9 two 43 19 24 69 2nd International 46 26 12 10 4 41 25 16 59 3rd Flamengo 45 26 13 6 7 41 22 19 58 4th Fluminense 45 26 13 6 7 40 30 10 58 5th Corinthians 44 26 12 8 6 30 25 5 56 6th Atletico-PR 43 26 12 7 7 31 29 two 55 7th Atlético-MG 40 27 10 10 7 34 30 4 49 8th Goiás 37 27 9 10 8 30 33 -3 46 9th America-MG 36 26 10 6 10 22 25 -3 46 10th Botafogo 34 27 9 7 11 27 30 -3 42 11th saints 34 26 8 10 8 29 24 5 44 12th Red Bull Bragantino 34 27 8 10 9 37 34 3 42 13th Sao Paulo 31 26 6 13 7 33 31 two 40 14th Ceará 31 26 6 13 7 26 26 0 40 15th Strength 30 26 8 6 12 24 28 -4 38 16th coritiba 28 27 8 4 15 28 43 -15 35 17th Hawaii 28 27 7 7 13 26 39 -13 35 18th cuiabá 26 26 6 8 12 17 25 -8 33 19th Atlético-GO 22 26 5 7 14 23 40 -17 28 20th Youth 18 26 3 9 14 20 44 -24 23

See the games of the 27th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 09/17/2022

16:30 – Avai 1 x 0 Atlético-MG

19h00 – Botafogo 2 x 0 Coritiba

Games on 09/18/2022

11h00 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 1 Goiás

16:00 – Flamengo vs Fluminense

16:00 – Ceará vs São Paulo

18:00 – America-MG vs Corinthians

18:00 – Youth vs Fortaleza

6:30pm – Palmeiras vs Santos

19h00 – Athletico-PR x Cuiabá

Games on 09/19/2022

20h00 – Atlético-GO vs Internacional

