Corinthians seeks to return to the Brazilian G4 in this Sunday’s clash; see table

Corinthians has another important game on Sunday night, this time against América Mineiro, at 18:00, for the Brazilian Championship. The victory is essential so that Timão can return to the G4 and not let the leader Palmeiras expand their advantage in the competition even more.
With 44 points added so far, the team led by Vítor Pereira can even reach the runner-up position in case of victory in this round. For that, however, the team also needs to root for the stumbling blocks of Internacional, Flamengo and Fluminense. – see the updated table below.
The possible victory also allows Corinthians to reduce the advantage for leader Palmeiras. With a game scheduled for 6:30 pm this Sunday, against Santos, Abel Ferreira’s team has 54 points, ten more in relation to what was conquered by Timão until the moment of the competition.
A defeat, on the other hand, could cause the Parque São Jorge club to drop one more position in the leaderboard. Athletico Paranaense, in sixth place, is only one point ahead of Timão and can overtake it in case of a new mistake by the alvinegra team.
Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|palm trees
|54
|26
|15
|9
|two
|43
|19
|24
|69
|2nd
|International
|46
|26
|12
|10
|4
|41
|25
|16
|59
|3rd
|Flamengo
|45
|26
|13
|6
|7
|41
|22
|19
|58
|4th
|Fluminense
|45
|26
|13
|6
|7
|40
|30
|10
|58
|5th
|Corinthians
|44
|26
|12
|8
|6
|30
|25
|5
|56
|6th
|Atletico-PR
|43
|26
|12
|7
|7
|31
|29
|two
|55
|7th
|Atlético-MG
|40
|27
|10
|10
|7
|34
|30
|4
|49
|8th
|Goiás
|37
|27
|9
|10
|8
|30
|33
|-3
|46
|9th
|America-MG
|36
|26
|10
|6
|10
|22
|25
|-3
|46
|10th
|Botafogo
|34
|27
|9
|7
|11
|27
|30
|-3
|42
|11th
|saints
|34
|26
|8
|10
|8
|29
|24
|5
|44
|12th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|34
|27
|8
|10
|9
|37
|34
|3
|42
|13th
|Sao Paulo
|31
|26
|6
|13
|7
|33
|31
|two
|40
|14th
|Ceará
|31
|26
|6
|13
|7
|26
|26
|0
|40
|15th
|Strength
|30
|26
|8
|6
|12
|24
|28
|-4
|38
|16th
|coritiba
|28
|27
|8
|4
|15
|28
|43
|-15
|35
|17th
|Hawaii
|28
|27
|7
|7
|13
|26
|39
|-13
|35
|18th
|cuiabá
|26
|26
|6
|8
|12
|17
|25
|-8
|33
|19th
|Atlético-GO
|22
|26
|5
|7
|14
|23
|40
|-17
|28
|20th
|Youth
|18
|26
|3
|9
|14
|20
|44
|-24
|23
See also all the rounds and more information on the Brazilian Championship standings on the special page with the competition table.
See the games of the 27th round of the Brasileirão 2022
Games on 09/17/2022
16:30 – Avai 1 x 0 Atlético-MG
19h00 – Botafogo 2 x 0 Coritiba
Games on 09/18/2022
11h00 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 1 Goiás
16:00 – Flamengo vs Fluminense
16:00 – Ceará vs São Paulo
18:00 – America-MG vs Corinthians
18:00 – Youth vs Fortaleza
6:30pm – Palmeiras vs Santos
19h00 – Athletico-PR x Cuiabá
Games on 09/19/2022
20h00 – Atlético-GO vs Internacional
See more at: Brazilian Championship.