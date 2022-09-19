Corinthians squad gets unheard of time off during the season; Vtor Pereira does not go to Portugal

The Corinthians squad will have an unprecedented rest period in the season after the defeat to América Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, this Sunday. The delegation returned to São Paulo shortly after the game and will have three days off in a row.

The players and coaching staff will only return to CT Joaquim Grava on Thursday. Only after that, coach Vítor Pereira will start the preparation for the confrontation with Atlético-GO, scheduled for the 28th, at Neo Química Arena.

The possibility of a three-day break was only possible because of the so-called FIFA Date, a period when the teams from all over the world enter the field. The Brazilian team will play two friendlies abroad, for example.

The goal is for players and some members of the coaching staff to be able to rest and spend time with their families. It is likely, in fact, that most of them choose to leave the capital of São Paulo in the period.

In time: it is possible that players who are recovering physically and/or injured, such as Maycon, do not take advantage of this period, maintaining a work routine with a member of the coaching staff who will also not take time off.

Vítor Pereira will not travel to Portugal

Vítor Pereira decided, according to an investigation by the my wheel, who will not use the rest period to travel to Portugal and see his family members. The Corinthians coach, by the way, will have a commitment in Brazilian lands.

More precisely in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The Portuguese commander will participate in the draw for the title of the Copa do Brasil on Tuesday. Representatives of Corinthians and Flamengo will be together from 11 am at the CBF headquarters.

