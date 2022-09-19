Country singer ran over and killed couple in accident, and shocked

Accident with country singer Renner, from the duo with Rick, surprised everyone

An accident that took place in 2001 and the sentence was only resolved in 2014, caught the public’s attention and surprised everyone. That year, country singer Renner, from the duo with Rick, was arrested in São Paulo after crashing his car. It turns out that in the accident, he caused the death of two more people.

According to R7, during a conversation at the police station, the country singer was visibly drunk, unable to form sentences or at least pronounce the words correctly. To complete the confusion, Renner was still sentenced in 2007 to pay compensation to the victims’ families.

After the testimony, he was released after paying a bond of R$ 10 thousand reais. At the time, he went to trial and his sentence was three and a half years in prison. The penalty was converted into a fine, but he did not pay what was stipulated.

Of course, these stories cause revolt and for this reason, the country singer is usually detonated because of this legal fight to pay the victims. Alongside Rick, Renner has already become one of the top duos in the country.

DID YOU PAY THE VICTIMS?

According to a report in the Extra newspaper, just over R$350,000 was paid to the victims’ families. And it is estimated that the indemnified should receive around 3 million reais, this is due to the correction for inflation, since the original amount was 1.08 million.

The lawyer for the victims’ family stated in 2014 that he sought to prove, in court, that the sertanejo transferred assets and companies to the name of family members and individuals to prevent them from being used to settle the indemnity lawsuit. So, to this day, the singer owes the victims and drags himself in court to say that he is unable to bear the consequences.