Creditors Fear Not Receiving Anything

After years of fighting in court, creditors of MMX Sudeste, owned by businessman Eike Batista, fear losing the chance to receive any part of the assets to be sold in the company’s bankruptcy process, whose debt is in the order of R$ 1.2 billion.

The creditors expected to receive at least part of the money from the sale of debentures (a type of debt) from the bankrupt estate of MMX, which entitle them to royalties estimated at R$2 billion. The sale of these debentures was running through the courts of Minas Gerais, but was the subject of a series of questions.

What’s happening? The legal entanglement surrounding the sale of the debentures led the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) to completely stop the sale of assets of the MMX group to decide whether to unify the bankruptcy proceedings involving the company. Today, the bankruptcy of MMX Sudeste takes place in Belo Horizonte, while the bankruptcy of MMX Mineração e Metálicos takes place in Rio de Janeiro.

What’s the problem for creditors? For MMX Sudeste creditors, the change “generates enormous concern”, says lawyer Daniel Guariento, a partner at Machado Meyer Advogados, which represents some creditors in the case. They fear that, if the unification takes place, the amount to be received from the sale of the debentures will have to be shared with the creditors in Rio de Janeiro.

The estimate is that, in Rio, the tax debt alone reaches more than R$ 3 billion. And as in a bankruptcy process, tax credits have preference over unsecured credits (that is, companies, which are the majority of MMX Sudeste creditors), the risk is that there is almost nothing left for creditors in the process that runs in Minas General.

In addition, the unification of bankruptcies would lengthen the process by a few years. Which means more payments to lawyers, trustees and experts, further reducing the amount available to creditors, lawyers say. “It would be a collapse from the point of view of the progress of the process, to the detriment of creditors”, says another lawyer in the case.

What are the next steps? The lawyers for MMX Sudeste creditors will file a petition with the STJ this week. Among the creditors’ arguments is that the companies’ judicial reorganization and bankruptcy processes have been taking place separately for years. MMX Sudeste has already sold part of its assets. According to the lawyers’ calculations, creditors have so far received around R$100 million, out of a debt of around R$1.2 billion.

What is the debt situation? The possible unification of bankruptcies is just one chapter in the long saga involving Eike Batista’s companies. The process of selling the debentures is another novel. The asset was offered at auction with an initial price of R$ 1.8 billion, but did not obtain buyers.

After some attempts to sell, the debentures would be sold for R$ 360 million to the bank BTG Pactual, a value that did not please either the creditors or Eike himself. The process is now frozen. For lawyers heard by UOL, the guarantees required and the tight deadlines scared away potential international buyers.