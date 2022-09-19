Créu files a report against Naldo

MC Créu, who participated in the magazine of “A Fazenda 14” (RecordTV), used social networks to inform that he made a police report against Naldo, after the singer threatened him in an Instagram post.

“Oh, fucker, son of a bitch, I was out of Rio de Janeiro, if you say one more ‘a’ to my wife, I’ll go inside your house to get you”, said Naldo.

The singer went on to say: “You’re appealing to get into the f*** of a reality show, my wife got in without even remembering you. If you mention my wife’s name again, I’ll go inside your house to get you and I’m going to give you a stick. I’m saying, there’s no police, not even the guy***, I’ll pick you up inside your house and I’ll give you a stick, because you’re a kid, you’re a bastard. (…) I’m talking man to man, forget about my wife, the talk is you and me”.

Créu, then, said that he waited to cool off before taking action, and that he was guided by his lawyers.

“I was guided by my lawyers to do exactly what I did. First thing: I went to the police station, I already made all the records that had to be done. This week, the individual already receives a little piece of paper to explain what happened”, said Créu. . The funker also warned that he will file a lawsuit against Naldo

Créu and Moranguinho (Naldo’s wife) have not spoken to each other for 10 years, and during the dynamics of the barn on the reality show, the artist criticized her: “She is a person who has a serious character flaw, she goes over anything for her goals . It’s a person I silence forever”.

The Farm 2022: Who is the favorite pawn to win the rural reality? 0.05% 0.16% 0.36% 0.28% 0.22% 12.09% 3.10% 0.08% 0.43% 0.51% 0.96% 0.13% 0.12% 1.82% 0.16% 0.99% 1.62% 0.35% 0.18% 2.11% 74.29% vote again Total of 31553 wishes

A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show

1 / 20 Small strawberry Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram two / 20 martian redhead Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer. Reproduction / Instagram 3 / 20 Shayan Haghbin Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur. Reproduction / Instagram 4 / 20 Deborah Albuquerque Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 5 / 20 Thomas Costa Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth. Reproduction / Instagram 6 / 20 Iran Malfitano Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor. Reproduction / Instagram 7 / 20 Deolane Bezerra Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 8 / 20 Kerline Cardoso Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer. Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews 9 / 20 Tiago Ramos Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District. Reproduction / Instagram 10 / 20 Ingrid Ohara Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 11 / 20 Rosiane Pinheiro Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter. Reproduction – Facebook 12 / 20 Vini Buttel Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 13 / 20 André Marinho André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career. Reproduction / Instagram 14 / 20 Alex Gallete Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor. Reproduction / Instagram 15 / 20 Tati Zaqui Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo. Reproduction / Instagram 16 / 20 Bruno Thalamo Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist. Reproduction / Instagram 17 / 20 Barreiros petal Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman. Reproduction / Instagram 18 / 20 Bárbara Borges Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress. Reproduction / Instagram 19 / 20 Lucas Santos Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT). Reproduction / Instagram 20 / 20 Pele Milflows At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter. Reproduction / Instagram

Want to see the fire in the hay? Get all the information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”