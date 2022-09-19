Cruzeiro dominates the 30th round of Serie B do Brasileiro

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

photo: Staff Images /Cruise

With a 2-0 victory in the confrontation against CRB, this Saturday (17/9), at Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, Cruzeiro scored six highlights in the selection of the 30th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The popular vote was taken on the tournament’s official Twitter profile.

Among those chosen by Raposa are goalkeeper Rafael Cabral; defender Lucas Oliveira; midfielder Neto Moura; the Stnio tip; and striker Bruno Rodrigues, in addition to coach Paulo Pezzolano.

Rafael Cabral shone in the match making saves with a high level of difficulty. Lucas Oliveira was safe in defence; Neto Moura helped in the destruction of plays and in the construction of the offensive game. J Stnio and Bruno Rodrigues scored Cruzeiro’s goals in the match.
With the triumph against the Alagoas, Cruzeiro reached 65 points, a number that, historically, already guarantees the First Division classification. A victory over Vasco already gives back the heavenly elite team of Brazilian football.

CRB x Cruzeiro: photos from the match at Rei Pel

Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro

