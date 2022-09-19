Cryptos Today: Ethereum Plunges 9%, Bitcoin Drops Below $19K With Investors Eyeing Fomc

Investor excitement over the Ethereum (ETH) upgrade has waned, showing a strong “buy the rumor and sell the fact” scenario, with the cryptocurrency dropping nearly 10% on Monday morning (19).

The second-largest digital currency by market cap trades below $1,300, at its lowest since late July, following losses recorded after the Merge was completed.

A week ago, ETH traded at $1,700 amid high expectations for Ethereum’s shift from a proof-of-work (PoW) protocol to a more energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol.

After the long-awaited event, cryptocurrencies are now likely to resume trading following the movement of the stock market, still very fragile and keeping an eye on the movements of central banks around the world.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $19K this morning, down roughly 8% over the past 24 hours. Last week, after topping $22,000, the cryptocurrency dropped sharply after disappointing US CPI inflation data.

For this week, investors are aware of the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), with a high expectation of a new interest rate hike in the United States of 75 basis points.

“We can see that the BTC relief rally was really unsustainable and gave up a lot of its gains after the CPI data came out higher than expected and the ETH upgrade turned out to be a sell event indeed,” Joe said. DiPasquale, CEO of cryptocurrency fund manager BitBull Capital, told CoinDesk.

“However, the next FOMC will be a key point for the markets, as participants price a 75 bps high, while some expect even more aggressive measures,” he concludes.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 18,471 -7.84% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,287 -9.05% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 258.73 -6.03% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.3465 -9.12% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.436 -8.43%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Helium (HNT) $4.55 +1.51%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:



cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Ethereum Classic (ETC) US$ 28.04 -17.34% Earth (MOON) $2.52 -16.11% Kusama (KSM) $37.85 -15.30% Curve DAO Token (CRV) US$ 0.9115 -15.23% EOS (EOS) $1.23 -15.21%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 18.66 -0.21% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 25.00 +0.04% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 22.74 -5.64% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 21.40 +0.46% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 19.59 -2.04% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.60 -0.45% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 5.58 -5.42% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 3.75 -2.08% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.36 -0.55% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 26.05 -1.32%

