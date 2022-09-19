Danilo Gentili pins Luísa Sonza after racial slur lawsuit

The host Danilo Gentili used social media and caused controversy by suggesting that Luísa Sonza has been protected by what he called “social justice influencers” in the process of racism brought against the artist by the lawyer Isabel Macedo de Jesus, in 2018.

A lawsuit was filed years ago, under accusation of racial slur for an episode that would have occurred in September 2018, in Fernando de Noronha. The lawyer justified that the singer would have confused her with an employee of a local inn and asked her to get a glass of water, in addition to slapping her arm. ‘Braba’, in turn, denied the allegations.

On your Twitter accountDanilo Gentili stated that Luísa Sonza “is being sued for racism”, but the subject has been ignored by “gossip profiles”. “It’s serious Luísa Sonza that you asked a black woman who doesn’t know to get you water and was sued for racism, [mas] Are your agency’s social justice influencers quiet? What a curious thing, no? When it’s a comedian making a joke, they mobilize and get down the dick”wrote the comedian.

According to the presenter of The Nightfrom SBT, he and other colleagues are “constantly” targets of these “social justice influencers” for jokes made, but compared that, in the case of Sonza, the silence is deafening.

In another post, Danilo Gentili declared that, at the request of the singer, was the first to command a TV show that gave space so she could “launch your work”and that they “ever” were treated “with much love and respect”even he “tear a PT censorship that had nothing to do with her”.

Really @luisasonza q you asked a black woman who doesn’t know to get you water and was sued for racism and are the social justice influencers at your agency quiet? What a curious thing, no? When it’s a comedian making a joke they mobilize and get down the dick — Danilo Gentili (@DaniloGentili) September 17, 2022

read more 4 out of 7 From then on, she started cursing me in the circles, fussed when friends defended me from prison, in short, she handed my head on the tray just to get a cookie in the circle of good. There I already understood “people without gratitude are complicated, they will do anything to get where they want”) — Danilo Gentili (@DaniloGentili) September 17, 2022

