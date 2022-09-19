deadline is coming to an end!

More than 112,000 taxpayers can still renegotiate debts with the IRS, but the deadline for doing so ends in November. Debts can be paid off with discounts. In addition, there is a possibility to pay in up to 145 installments. The renegotiation takes place through the tax transaction modality. Know what to do.

According to the agency, the debt amounts reach R$ 1 trillion. The modality allows renegotiation through the publication of a public notice or through individual proposals. They can be made by the debtor or by the IRS.

Renegotiate debts with the IRS

The notices were published in the Official Gazette of the Union. To renegotiate debts with the agency, the interested party needs to open a digital process on the Virtual Service Center (e-CAC) portal.

Those who still don’t have it, have to open an account on Gov.br. It is necessary to reach gold or silver levels for this. However, there is another option, which would be to generate an access code directly through the IRS website.

You can request, based on the groups below, the renegotiation the following debtors:

Small value: up to 60 minimum wages, totaling R$ 1.8 billion;

Debts from irrecoverable tax credits: valid for 2,500 taxpayers. The values ​​reach R$ 10 billion;

Individual transaction proposed by the taxpayer: 10 thousand people will be able to negotiate up to R$ 1 trillion.

Conditions are defined by debtor groups. For example: in the case of individuals, micro-enterprises and small businesses, debts may be paid with discount, however a parcel entry is required. The remainder can be paid in up to 52 installments.

In the transaction in the tax administrative litigation of irrecoverable tax credits, corresponding to the second group, an entry is requested in installments. The rest is divided up to 120 installments, but it is possible to reach a total of 145 installments.

When accessing the e-CAC portal, the debtor must select the option referring to the type of debt they have in the Service Concentration area and adhere to the renegotiation. The deadline to demonstrate interest and file the process ends on November 30th.