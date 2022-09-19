Death of Mega-Sena winner: see who the suspects are | Campinas and Region

Rogério de Almeida Spinola (48 years old) – stuck

Rogério Spínola, 48, was arrested for participating in the death of a Mega-Sena winner in Hortolândia — Photo: Civil Police

Rogério Spínola, 48, was the first arrested in the investigation. According to the delegate of Deic Piracicaba, Juliana Ricci, he has a series of stints with the police for crimes such as robbery, theft, murder, embezzlement and bodily harm.

Spínola served 15 years in prison and was released from prison in December last year. Spínola’s arrest took place in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste and, according to police, he denies any involvement in the crime.

Juliana Ricci did not detail his participation in the scheme, but reported that Spínola was a partner of another investigated person.

“Right now we have a list of evidence that allowed the judiciary to order his arrest, but some details I cannot disclose because I am continuing the investigation,” Juliana said during a press conference on Saturday.

Woman identified as Rebeca was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the death of Mega-Sena winner — Photo: Rodrigo Pereira/g1

The Municipal Guard of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste reported that Rebeca was arrested this Sunday morning in the Mollon neighborhood and then forwarded to the Deic de Piracicaba (SP), the police station that concentrates the investigation of the case.

According to the Civil Police, it was to an account in her name that the suspects transferred part of the victim’s money.

Sub-inspector of the Municipal Civil Guard, Érika Traldi, said that the woman claimed to have been “approached” by two men, who took her to a bank and asked her to open an account. Rebeca passed two nicknames for the men and said she didn’t know the names.

After Rebeca’s testimony at the Civil Police, her companion was also taken to the police station, where he was heard and released.

There is information that another part of the victim’s resources was transferred to a CNPJ, but the police said they could not give details because the investigations are ongoing.

Marcos Vinicyus Sales de Oliveira

Bank security camera footage caught Marcos Vinicyus, according to police — Photo: Reproduction

The director of the Interior Judiciary Police Department 9 (Deinter 9), Kleber Altale, reported that Marcos Vinicyus, known as Vini, was driving one of the two vehicles used in the crime, an S-10 pickup truck. The court ordered his arrest, but he was not found.

The victim was approached as he was leaving a bakery on foot and forced to get into the truck. The criminals used “extreme” violence, according to police, to get him to provide his bank details.

Delegate Juliana Ricci claims that Marcos Vinicyus was responsible for the two withdrawals of R$1,000 and the transfer of R$18,600 from Jonas Lucas’ account. The suspect was caught by security cameras at a Caixa Econômica de Campinas branch, where he carried out the transactions.

According to Juliana, Marcos Vinicyus also enabled a cell phone application to be able to carry out financial transactions. The suspect has pasts for embezzlement, receiving and left the penitentiary system in September 2021.

Roberto Jefferson da Silva

Silva drove the black Ford Fiesta also used to approach the dead millionaire. His participation was not detailed by the civil police. He has no police records and remains on the run.

According to the Civil Police, the investigations continue with the analysis of evidence collected in these actions and new breaches of banking and telephone secrecy. None of the used vehicles were found.

The delegate investigating the case, Juliana Ricci, said that Jonas Lucas was the victim of “extreme violence”. During the period in which he was held by the criminals, around R$20,000 was withdrawn from his accounts and there was an attempt to transfer R$3 million, without success.

Jonas was abducted after going for a walk on Tuesday (13), being abandoned on the banks of km 104 of Rodovia dos Bandeirantes (SP-348), in Hortolândia (SP), near the access handle of SP-101.

He was rescued and showed signs of beating. He was taken to the hospital, but died. According to the investigation, everything indicates that the group was aware of Jonas Lucas’ financial situation, but he did not know them.

Even before the arrests, the Civil Police had already stated that the death of Jonas Lucas was motivated by the Mega-Sena prize of R$ 47.1 million.

According to delegate Juliana Ricci, an attempt to withdraw BRL 3 million was made via a messaging app.

Jonas Lucas Alves Dias, 55, Mega-Sena winner, murdered in Hortolândia (SP) — Photo: Reproduction

Jonas was abandoned on the banks of km 104 of Rodovia dos Bandeirantes (SP-348), in Hortolândia (SP), near the access loop of SP-101. He was rescued and showed signs of beating. He was taken to the hospital, but died.

The family’s lawyer told the police that the victim had only taken a wallet and documents for the walk. At the end of the day, as it was no longer possible to contact him, family members registered a disappearance at the electronic police station.

After being found, the man was rescued by the Autoban dealership to the Mário Covas Hospital, but he couldn’t resist.

The unit doctor who treated Jonas Lucas attested to traumatic brain injury as the cause of death. The Civil Police is trying to find out how and when the approach took place, as well as how many people are involved.

Jonas’ body was buried on Friday (16). A bus was made available to take friends and neighbors to the funeral. The burial took place at the Cemitério da Saudade, in Sumaré (SP).

Lottery in Jd. Nova Europa, in Campinas (SP), where Jonas Lucas made the winning bet of the Mega-Sena in 2020 — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

Neighbor of the millionaire of Mega-Sena, the retired João Batista Alves said that many people did not even believe that Jonas had won the jackpot because of how he led a simple life.

“He was just like us, a simple person, who wore flip-flops, calm, always passing by, always attentive to us. The police have to find [o assasssino]anyway,” he said.

Anyone who knew Jonas Lucas for decades assures him that he didn’t change anything with the millionaire prize he received.

“I went shopping with him a lot when I worked in the warehouse. [Após o prêmio] it was the same person, nothing changed, it continued as if nothing had happened”, recalls Luiz.