Death of Queen Elizabeth II: coffin will not be buried and will depend on the approval of King Charles III. Understand!

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8 and, since then, the United Kingdom has witnessed a series of protocols until the day of the funeral, which took place on Monday (19). However, the coffin that carries the monarch’s body is yet to be buried.

After the events, Elizabeth II’s coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle, where a religious ceremony will be held for family and close friends. After that, the coffin goes to an adjoining environment of the Capela de São Jorge. There, are the coffins of King George and Elizabeth I, parents of the Sovereign, and her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year, aged 99.

Upon the arrival of Elizabeth II, Philip’s coffin will be exhumed from the Royal Vault of St. George’s Chapel and taken to the attached room. With that, the couple’s coffins, which remained together for 73 years, will stand side by side under a stone table.

ELIZABETH II’S CASKET CAN TAKE MONTHS TO BE BURIED

Elizabeth II and Philip’s coffins will sit side by side under the table indefinitely. They will only be buried when King Charles III, who took the throne minutes after his mother’s death, decides via verdict. The burial can take months to take place.

When King Charles III signs the verdict to bury the parents, the coffins will be sent to a stone chamber at ground level.