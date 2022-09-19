Deborah Secco declares herself bisexual: “I’ve dated women”







Deborah Secco Photo: Publicity/Globo/Pipoca Moderna

Actress Deborah Secco declared herself bisexual in an interview published this Sunday, 18, in the Rio de Janeiro newspaper Extra. Currently married to Hugo Moura, she said that, in the past, she was seduced by interesting women and even had relationships with some.

“When they’re really amazing and interesting, they seduce me too (laughs). Women are usually f*cking! I’m free, I like people. I’m more inclined to be interested in men, but I’ve dated a few women,” he revealed. the actress.

Adapting to therapy, Deborah says she learned to deal with her past “very calmly”. Because of this, she even admitted to having lived a “piranha phase” before getting married, even getting involved with married men.

“If there’s one thing I’m not in life, it’s a hypocrite. What I’ve done is done. That’s how we walk, making mistakes and getting things right. It’s necessary to look at ourselves more lightly. need to always be perfect for the other person. Some say: ‘It’s ok, but you don’t have to keep talking’. I’m very transparent with what I’ve experienced”, said Deborah.

“It’s been a 35-year career,” he continued. “I feel that people trust me. The most valuable thing I have nowadays is the image I built of being someone for real”, added the actress.

Confirmed in the 2nd and possibly 3rd season of “Rensga Hits!”, Deborah is also currently participating in an adventure series in Portugal, called “Codex 632″, is a partner in four companies in the fashion and beauty sectors and produced a children’s program, ” Mundo Iupi”, which will be shown on the children’s streaming platform Giga Gloob in 2023.

