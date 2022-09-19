Deborah Secco recalls dating women: ‘I’m free’

Actress Deborah Secco, 42, spoke about her bisexuality in an interview with the Extra newspaper, published this Sunday (18).

When commenting on the Globoplay series “Rensga Hits!”, in which the actress plays the music manager Marlene, she said that the rivalry between her character and Helena (Fabiana Karla) may actually be a passion for each other.

Married for seven years to the Bahian model Hugo Moura, she said she got involved with women.

“When they’re really amazing and interesting, they seduce me too. Women are usually hot. I’m free, I like people. I’m more inclined to be interested in men, but I’ve dated a few women.”

Deborah stated, in the interview, that female rivalry, on a personal or professional level, was implanted by a sexist society. “We were created to be the most beautiful, the best dressed, the most successful, while men unite to shine together. I realize this to this day, when I accompany children playing: boys support each other and girls compete.

She also said that she wants to move away from the image of “beautiful and sensual” in which she is usually framed. “I look for different characters from the ones I’ve already done to reinvent myself, play with other things. I don’t want to do what I already know anymore. I’m interested in risk, getting out of my comfort zone.”

Recently, by assuming that she had already been involved with married men, the actress became the target of the virtual inquisition. But she said, in the interview with the Rio de Janeiro newspaper, that she deals with my past very calmly.

“I have no problem talking about my mistakes, I think it takes me away from the possibility of making the same mistakes. If there’s one thing I’m not in life, it’s a hypocrite. What I did is done. It is necessary to look at yourself more lightly.When a public person exposes their mistakes, it humanizes them, it removes the need to always show themselves perfect for the other.

Deborah, featured in the series that portrays the universe of country music, also remembered the singer Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash in November 2021. The actress said that the singer and the duo Maiara and Maraisa were her inspiration to live the role in series.

“With Marília, I started exchanging messages after we participated in an online program during the pandemic. We talked a lot about motherhood. I felt her death a lot, especially because I was in Goiânia at the time, recording and listening to her songs every day. It was a shock for the cast. Marília would make a cameo in the series, she was one of our guests.”