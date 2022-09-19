Denílson reveals that he ‘lost everything’ he invested in Belo and the pagode

Former player and current commentator Denilson has been fighting in court with singer Belo for years and the subject often comes up again. This time, the former player recalled the investment he made in music, more specifically in the pagode, when he bought the rights to the Soweto group, which had the singer from Rio de Janeiro as vocalist. Without mincing words, the commentator said that he lost everything he invested in the band:

“I invested in music and lost everything. Pagode? No, no. Don’t invest in a pagode band. It was the worst investment. Experts will understand”, said Denilson, amid laughter, in an interview with Globo’s “Valor Investe”.

Denilson, when asked about the reason for the investment, justified it by saying that he bet on the pagode because he liked the musical style.

“It’s a question of risk, I took the risk, I had no idea. There, I was much more passionate about the segment, as a fan of the pagode. I thought at that moment that I wanted to be connected to something closer to my reality than I was. I don’t know”, commented the former player.

The imbroglio between Denilson and Belo has lasted for about twenty years. The former player managed the pagode band in which the singer was the leader and vocalist. The two were even friends at the time. In 2000, Belo left the project to pursue a solo career. For breach of contract, the singer was ordered to pay compensation to Denilson. The debt today is equivalent to approximately R$ 5 million.