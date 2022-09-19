Did the team hurt Danilo? Palmeiras lives repeated film with steering wheel

The season of midfielder Danilo, from Palmeiras, can easily be divided into two very different parts: pre-selection and post-selection.

Considered one of the pillars of Abel Ferreira’s team at the beginning of the year, the 21-year-old player was part of the “ideal team” of the Paulista Championship and caught the attention of coach Tite, who summoned him for the 1st time to serve in the squad of the Brazil between May and June.

Without entering the field after the decision of the Gaucho coach in the national team’s games against Japan and South Korea, Danilo saw his performance collapse in the following months at Palmeiras, which is the isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship.

Yesterday, in the Palmeiras victory against Santos for the national tournament, he was expelled at the beginning of the 2nd half after a hard foul on Soteldo – a month ago, in fact, the midfielder left the field early for a red against Atlético-MG in Libertadores .

The numbers reveal the changes that have taken place from the beginning of the year until now: from January to June 9, the day on which the youngster played for the first time for Palmeiras after the call-up, Danilo made 23 games, scored six goals and received only two yellow cards. He was not expelled in the 1st semester.

From that date on, these rates got worse: also in 23 games (with yesterday’s classic on the list), there were four yellow cards and two red cards. In this period, he scored a goal – an index that can be seen as a detail due to the position and tactical role of shirt 28.

“Least Good Phase”

In the view of Abel Ferreira himself, who maintains close contact with Danilo as coach of Palmeiras, going to the Brazilian national team harmed his midfielder.

The Portuguese, in a press conference after yesterday’s classic, also revealed that he was against the release of the player to Tite’s squad.

“About Danilo: it was very bad for him to go to the national team. I remember that I had a conversation internally with the club and I expressed my opinion about his departure, but I’m not in charge [no Palmeiras]. He’s going through a less good phase, that’s part of it”, continued the coach in his reasoning.

Same movie as Gabriel Menino

Another young Palmeirense who lived in a similar scenario was Gabriel Menino, who plays both as a defensive midfielder and as a right-back.

Summoned by Tite in September 2020, the player, who at the time was still 19 years old, experienced a drop in production the following year.

The change was so sudden that Menino was left out of Palmeiras’ list of entries in the last Club World Cup, played in February this year.

After “conversations” with family, businessman and partners from Palmeiras, as he himself revealed to UOL Esporte in May, the player returned to the high level and is now one of Abel’s first options to replace a holder.

“It’s hard to define something [como aquilo que deu errado], but the career of the professional athlete, even the greatest in history, also has low moments. It is natural for this to happen. We have to try to make these moments as small as possible, we need to know how to deal with them and that’s what I tried to do,” said Menino.

The Palmeiras coach was satisfied with the gesture of his player and showed that the same perception needs to be followed by Danilo.

“It’s part of a player’s life and growth. […] I really enjoyed seeing the Boy talking about his comeback, it’s the first step to turn around. The selection is just a recognition of their work, but you have to see what brought him there.”

“Nobody admits that a national team player plays badly, but everyone will play at some point. They have my full support. I’ll say what they like and don’t like to hear. It’s part of it. [Danilo] made a mistake today, but above all this will make it better in the future”, concluded Abel.