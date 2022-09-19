Contrary to many artists, Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos, who turned 18 together last week, chose not to show their children on social media. João Vicente, 11, and Maria Antonia, 7, live life out of the spotlight and enjoy it. Taís says that they don’t care much about their parents’ profession and that he even uses the contacts he makes to impress them.

— We thought of preserving them until the moment they ask to appear. But so far they haven’t asked. We keep it that way, and the kids are pretty happy that way, to be honest. Of course they know we’re public people, but I’m just their mother. They don’t even care what we do, really! Sometimes I’m trying to impress them by using people I know and they like. To Maria Antonia, I say “Did you know, Maria, that Iza is my friend?”. “Maria, I’m going to meet Gloria Groove!” (laughs).

Taís considers the choice to be a mother the bravest she has made in her life. Amid the ups and downs that motherhood brings, she celebrates the life she chose to have.

— The life I have today is the one I always wanted. Having two kids, a family. I wasn’t crazy about it, no. But, when I decided to have it, my will was very latent, true and strong — she says, adding: — I won’t say that my life is more peaceful than before, but it is very fulfilled by my children. They changed me a lot. Everything I do and want to do is very motivated by their arrival. There are days when I feel sad about the mother I am, with motherhood itself, with all the weight that comes with it. It’s a lot of responsibility. But if they ask me if I want to have the life I had without children, I don’t.

João, Taís’ eldest son, is about to enter pre-adolescence, but she says she doesn’t think about it yet because “she works according to demand”. At home, when Maria asks why she can’t do such a thing and her brother can, the actress explains that it’s just because of age and not gender. Racism and prejudice are also topics of conversation at the artist’s house, although the children have never been victims of a case like that of the children of Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso, who were publicly offended by a woman in Portugal.

“Until now I’ve never witnessed anything like Giovanna did. But I keep talking to children about it. Nowadays, I speak, but it took me a while to get into this topic, because I didn’t want to take away from them the right to live a full childhood. I thought they didn’t have to know what wasn’t appropriate for their age. But we talk a lot to teach them how to defend themselves. This goes through several paths. Sometimes it’s verbalizing that you don’t like it. Sometimes it’s getting out of hand. Sometimes it’s talking to an adult who is nearby. Knowing how to defend yourself is important.