Did you know? Withdrawal of R$ 1,000 from the FGTS is still available

The worker with a balance of one thousand reais in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can still withdraw the money for the extraordinary withdrawal, as it is still available. The amount was released by the Federal Government. In fact, many Brazilians have already taken advantage of the amount to pay their bills and even to invest.

The extraordinary looting was an attempt by the government to heat up the economy in 2022. With high inflation and food prices scaring many people, most Brazilians have spent the basics to cope with so many increases. The release of part of the FGTS value came as a relief to many.

FGTS withdrawal is still available

It is important to make it clear that the withdrawal of the fund is not mandatory. It is no wonder that not all workers wanted to move the money, especially since they know that the amount will return corrected to the account.

Now those who had overdue bills took advantage of the transfer to pay off part of the debts. You workers with the budget in order, they took advantage of the thousand reais to invest in what offered a greater income than the money stopped in the FGTS. Whatever the use of the value, it is important that the citizen knows that the withdrawal is still available. According to the Federal Government’s calendar, the deadline is December 15th.

Every worker with a balance is entitled to the extraordinary withdrawal. The amount was automatically credited to the digital social savings account that is automatically opened by Caixa Econômica Federal.

THE Query of the amount released can be made through the FGTS website or application and also at Caixa branches. Money available to the trader can be transferred to other accounts or sent via PIX transactions. You can also withdraw it in cash at the bank’s self-service terminals and at lottery outlets.

As the withdrawal is not mandatory, the money goes back to the account at the end of the period on December 15, but without leaving any damage to the workers who decided not to move the amount.