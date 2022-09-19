Diogo Nogueira has already lost 8kg and wants to reduce the fat content to 10%; see before and after! | fashion & beauty

Diogo Nogueira has led a healthier and more regulated life. With the help of staff Robinhowith whom he has been training for 3 years, he has already made some changes to his body and has shown his good form on social media.
If the intention at the beginning was to be able to surf again, now the singer wants more: wants to reduce the level of fat from 22% to 15% to 10%.
“Diogo is very dedicated, he has always done physical activities, such as jiu-jitsu, surfing and soccer. His training is organized according to the schedule of shows”, explains Robinho.
Diogo Nogueira does food reeducation and focuses on training — Photo: Instagram reproduction
The pace has been intense. The singer has been preparing for a series of shows and the priority is his conditioning for this high demand. In any case, the results have been positive:
“We managed to reduce the percentage of fat from 22% to 15% and we dropped 8 kg on the scale. We increased muscle mass and we are on the right track.”
“Let’s further lower the percentage of fat to 10%”
Diogo Nogueira: strength and cardio training to endure the marathon of shows — Photo: Instagram reproduction
“He also cut or excesses, he actually re-educated himself”, he comments about the food, more balanced in terms of beer, sweets and eating.
Diogo Nogueira: focus on eating and reducing excess, such as sweets and beer — Photo: Instagram reproduction
The singer’s training is divided into phases – “some weeks we do circuit and others strength” and what determines is his physical state. Applied, the personal reveals that the sambista really likes to do biceps and perfect cardio. And the two have even received a starred praise for the partnership.
“It is very gratifying that, in addition to being a student, he is my personal friend. Paolla [Oliveira, atriz e namorada do cantor] already praised the work we are doing”.
*** Recommendation: It is important to consult a doctor before starting any physical activity..
Diogo Nogueira and personal Robinho: friendship beyond training and praise from Paolla Oliveira — Photo: reproduction Instagram
