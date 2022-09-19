Discover drinks that will lower high cholesterol

Cholesterol is a type of fat that is part of our body, present in cell membranes and responsible for the production of certain hormones. Despite being essential for the body’s homeostasis, excess of it can generate some health problems, such as heart disease and stroke, so be aware of this!

In today’s article, we are going to give you some drink tips that can help you lower or control your high cholesterol levels. Nice, huh? So check it out and be sure to try them.

What are these drinks?

The accumulation of cholesterol contributes to the formation of fatty deposits in the blood vessels. Such deposits can break down and form a clot which, in turn, can cause a stroke or heart attack. That’s why it’s very important that you keep an eye on your cholesterol levels and have control over it.

Here are some drink tips that can help you lower the level of it in your blood:

1. Soy milk

Because soy is low in saturated fat, it is a great choice to help you control your cholesterol levels. It is important to check that soy milk is fresh and assess its nutritional status. If it’s high in additional sugars, salt and fats, it’s not a good choice.

2. Tomato juice

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a compound capable of lowering LDL cholesterol levels. Therefore, tomato juice is a great option in the consumption of drinks that can help you reduce cholesterol.

3. Green tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants that can help you lower your cholesterol levels as well. That way, it’s a great option to get into your diet.

4. Oat drinks

Drinks with oats can help you in the process of reducing cholesterol levels, as oats are rich in beta-glucans, a soluble fiber that helps reduce cholesterol in the body.