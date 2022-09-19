Do this and notice a reduction in your electricity bill.

Tired of paying a high amount on your electricity bill? So, check out, now, 5 tips that will help you save!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

With the constant increase in the cost of living in Brazil, it is normal for Brazilians to start looking for ways to reduce expenses. So check out 5 tips to reduce the price of your electricity bill!

5 tips to reduce the price of your electricity bill

Enjoy natural light

During the day, turn off the lights and let natural light illuminate the room. Even if this seems like a small thing, this simple act can result in a good savings on the electric bill.

Do not leave appliances plugged in without using them.

One of the worst mistakes you can make is leaving appliances plugged in without using them. Even if the device is in stand-by mode, it will consume energy. So, if you are not using the TV, video game or fan, for example, turn them off.

Avoid opening the fridge door for no reason

Opening the fridge door for no reason can be what is making your electricity bill so high. When you open it, its cold air comes out and its temperature returns to the initial one, that is, the exchange of heat from the fridge with the outside causes more energy to be spent.

replace the light bulbs

Give preference to LED lamps, even if their price is higher, it will be worth changing the lights in your home. An LED lamp can light up an environment with only 10W, while an incandescent lamp uses 60W.

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

Use your air conditioner correctly

Use the air conditioner intelligently, preventing air from escaping through openings in windows or doors, not installing it in areas fully exposed to the sun, not using it in very low temperatures and, whenever possible, give preference to the fan.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.