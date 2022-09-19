Do you work with a formal contract? So you are entitled to these benefits.

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Do you work with a formal contract? So you are entitled to these benefits. 3 Views

Below, check out the main rights guaranteed to workers who carry out an activity formally with a formal contract.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

Those who work with a formal contract have access to several benefits, such as vacations and the 13th salary. However, these are not the only rights that citizens are entitled to. In fact, not every worker knows all the benefits to which he is entitled.

In short, labor legislation exists in order to guarantee, in addition to a good relationship between the employee and the employer, but also to guarantee several rights to workers. They must guarantee stability and possible help, depending on each situation.

Given this, not knowing what all your rights are guaranteed can be a big problem. Even because, the company can neglect some right of those whoworks with a formal contract, and thus, fails to fulfill its obligations. In view of this, check below, the guaranteed rights that every formal worker is entitled to.

Below, check out the main rights guaranteed to workers who carry out an activity formally with a formal contract:

  1. FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund);
  2. Early warning;
  3. PIS/Pasep salary allowance;
  4. Weekly paid rest;
  5. Transportation vouchers;
  6. Family salary;
  7. Justified absences:
  8. 13th salary;
  9. Paid vacations;
  10. Unemployment insurance;
  11. Overtime;
  12. Additional night;
  13. Break;
  14. Maternity leave.

In addition to all these benefits for those who work with a formal contract, it is important to mention that there is an automatic contribution to the INSS, due to the discount made on the payroll.

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

Therefore, by contributing to the INSS, the worker, as well as their insured persons, can guarantee several benefits, such as:

  1. Pensions (by age, disability, special);
  2. Accident assistance;
  3. Illness allowance;
  4. Assistance benefit;
  5. Pension for death;
  6. Aid-incarceration.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Oi (OIBR3 OIBR4) says that TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro want to pay R$ 3.2 billion less for mobile assets; shares fall 9.50%

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) informed, through a material fact, this Monday (19), that it received a document …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved