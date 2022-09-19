Driver is assaulted for ‘parking’ car on motorcycle after accident in Ceará | Ceará

A driver was attacked by a group of people after overturning a motorcycle and being parked on top of the vehicle during an accident in the early hours of Sunday (18) in Camocim, on the west coast of Ceará. The man had his car surrounded and kicked by people angry at the situation.
In video recorded by witnesses, it is possible to see a white car parked on a motorcycle while a group of men kick the car, open the doors and attack the driver who tries to protect himself inside the vehicle. At one point he tries to accelerate to try to leave the place, but he can’t. The attacks continue until the police arrive.
A driver has a car hit by punches and kicks after an accident in Camocim, Ceará. — Photo: Reproduction
The Military Police reported that they attended a traffic accident involving a car and a motorcycle, resulting in material damage and agreement between the parties at the scene.
A team from the 3rd Military Police Regional Command (3rd CRPM) carried out policing in that square and went to the accident site, where the car driver collided with the motorcycle and the drivers got into conflict.
The PMCE team contained the spirits of those involved and called a team from the Municipal Traffic Department (Demutran) for appropriate procedures. There was only material damage and the parties reached an agreement on the spot.
