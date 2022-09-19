Driver who went viral with ‘spotting’ service in motels stops activity after being threatened | Santos and Region

Elizandra Regina de Cândido, 48, said that the services she offered to those caught in the act were causing a lot of trouble. “I started to get scared to walk down the street. I became very well known and I received many threats, so I decided not to do it anymore. I’m not a detective”.

“I didn’t have any security to continue doing this. I started to get scared and started to open up other horizons”, he said.

Elizandra celebrates the repercussion and the achievements she obtained after the services offered gained repercussion. “There are a lot of children who go to school with me, there are women who don’t leave the house, because they have panic syndrome, and who go out with me today. My phone doesn’t stop”.

“Many women trust me, I take eight children [individualmente] the schools. I take a three-year-old boy to his grandmother’s house. People have acquired a great trust in me. HToday, I have another life because of this, I work all day“, said.

Before working as a private driver, Elizandra sold the bows she made

She said that the confidence is so great that the mother of a teenager hired her to take her daughter to the house of a friend, whom the girl had met on the internet and who lives in Ribeirão Pires (SP). “They are two student girls, introspective, shy, who don’t leave the house, but they met on the internet and became great friends”.

“I thought it was cool that the mother trusted my work. She didn’t even know the owner of the house [a mãe da outra menina]. I went there [a Ribeirão Pires] and I acted like I was one of the family. I entered the house with the phone on, I made a video call, the mothers met and I was next door,” she said.

Elizandra explained that she assured the contracting mother that she would return home with the girl if the “place is not nice”.

empowerment talks

In addition to continuing as a driver for women, Elizandra also began to be invited to give talks on female empowerment. “I encouraged a lot of women.”

“My life has changed a lot. I’m very happy, I pay my bills, I live with my daughter and I don’t depend on any man. I don’t depend on anything,” he said.

It was so successful that the driver received the Caiçara Woman Award. “This for me was a surprise, it was sensational, incredible. There were only sensational women, the best psychologists, the best journalists […]. I didn’t know whether to cry or laugh.”

Driver from São Vicente goes viral by offering unusual transport service for women