Economy makes review that changes the value of INSS pensions

The Ministry of Economy released its new forecast for this year’s National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which rose from 7.41% to 6.54%. THE update affect the minimum wage and the value of INSS benefits (National Institute of Social Security), such as retirements and pensions.

Read more: INSS: retired IN THIS situation can receive INCREASE in the benefit

The index is used to correct the values ​​each year, which prevents inflation from exceeding the income of policyholders. If the new percentage is actually adopted, the INSS ceiling will rise from R$7,087 in 2022 to R$7,540 in 2023.

The floor, which corresponds to a minimum wage, will go to R$ 1,292 next year. The readjustment is R$ 10 less than what was foreseen until then and R$ 80 in relation to the current floor.

It is possible that new adjustments to the INPC will be announced by the end of the year, as inflation has fluctuated a lot in recent months. Thus, the official readjustment percentage will only be announced at the end of December.

INSS table

Considering that the INCP will close the year at 6.54%, see how the values ​​of the INSS pensions: