Economy makes review that changes the value of INSS pensions

The Ministry of Economy released its new forecast for this year’s National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which rose from 7.41% to 6.54%. THE update affect the minimum wage and the value of INSS benefits (National Institute of Social Security), such as retirements and pensions.

The index is used to correct the values ​​each year, which prevents inflation from exceeding the income of policyholders. If the new percentage is actually adopted, the INSS ceiling will rise from R$7,087 in 2022 to R$7,540 in 2023.

The floor, which corresponds to a minimum wage, will go to R$ 1,292 next year. The readjustment is R$ 10 less than what was foreseen until then and R$ 80 in relation to the current floor.

It is possible that new adjustments to the INPC will be announced by the end of the year, as inflation has fluctuated a lot in recent months. Thus, the official readjustment percentage will only be announced at the end of December.

INSS table

Considering that the INCP will close the year at 6.54%, see how the values ​​of the INSS pensions:

Value in 2022Value in 2023
BRL 1,212BRL 1,292
BRL 1,300BRL 1,383
BRL 1,500BRL 1,596
BRL 2,000BRL 2,128
BRL 3,000BRL 3,192
BRL 4,000BRL 4,256
BRL 5,000BRL 5,320
BRL 6,000BRL 6,384
BRL 7,000BRL 7,448
BRL 7,086 (current ceiling)BRL 7,540

