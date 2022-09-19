Edimar may have found a starting point for a comeback at Vasco

It was an intense week for Edimar. From the death threats to his family and going to Vasco’s bench to the support received by his teammates and the name screamed by the fans in the stands. The left-back found himself in the spotlight in a way he wouldn’t have liked. But he discovered a support network that may have made the victory over Náutico, on Friday, the starting point for a comeback.

Although he didn’t score any of the Maltino cross’s four goals, Edimar was a character apart in the game. Coming off the bench, the winger was defended by coach Jorginho and captain Nenê when boos began to be heard from the stands in his first touches on the ball. The appeals had an effect, and hostility gave way to support.

— I was very happy for the answer and I thank Nenê. He is an idol. I thank him and the fans for their support. It was essential to help Edimar to get up — commented Jorginho: — I know what it means for the athlete. The tuning must exist. I am very happy that you applauded Edimar. He played strong, firm, gave a cart, won aerial shots.

As the persecution of the fans went beyond the limits, earlier this week the side filed a complaint at the police station for death threats sent to his wife on social networks. In addition to the strong messages, which were extended to the couple’s daughters, she had been receiving pictures of guns. During the week, Jorginho tried to guide him:

“He was very strong. I said: “You need to do this (complaint). It’s the people you love the most and you have to protect them. But I ask you: do not give interviews”. So he could be more focused on what was important after that, the game.