Elizabeth II’s Dogs and Pony Attend Queen’s Funeral Ceremony | World

Some of Queen Elizabeth II’s animals were taken to the monarch’s funeral ceremony on Monday (19).

Emma, ​​a black pony, watched the procession pass on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

1 of 2 Emma, ​​Elizabeth II’s pony, near the Queen’s funeral procession on September 19, 2022 — Photo: Andrew Matthews/Reuters Emma, ​​Elizabeth II’s pony, near the Queen’s funeral procession, on September 19, 2022 — Photo: Andrew Matthews/Reuters

The queen’s two corgis, Sandy and Muick, were also brought in for the coffin’s arrival at the castle, where Elizabeth’s body will lie.

On a leash by palace officials, the dogs waited patiently in the castle courtyard.

The queen, who died this month aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, has always had a love for corgis and horses (she has always enjoyed riding). Their second son, Prince Andrew, will now look after the dogs.

2 of 2 The Queen’s Corgis during Elizabeth II’s funeral procession on September 19, 2022 — Photo: Peter Nicholls/Reuters Queen’s Corgis during Elizabeth II’s funeral procession on September 19, 2022 — Photo: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

After 4 days of open wake in which the coffin was visited by about 400,000 people (among them, more than a hundred heads of state and members of the royalty from around the world) to honor Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch’s body was taken to Windsor Castle, which is on the outskirts of London.

There was a religious ceremony in the Capela de São Jorge, where the coffin will be buried. The mass was attended by the royal family and world leaders.

The coffin was positioned in the middle of the choir area. The royal crown and scepter and the religious globe, items that were on top of the coffin, were taken to the altar at the beginning of the ceremony. King Charles III placed over the coffin a cloth representing the grenadier guards, one of the oldest groups of the monarchy.

The final burial ceremony was not open to the public; but only for family members.