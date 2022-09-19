Embraer’s KC-390 will become an ‘Agile Tanker’ to serve the US Air Force

Graphic design of the KC-390 operating in the USAF – Image: Embraer





Seeking to expand the market for its largest military aircraft ever built, for nothing less than the great North American air force, Embraer announces this Monday, September 19, in partnership with L3Harris Technologies, the development of the “Agile Tanker”an agile tactical air refueling option to meet United States Air Force (USAF) operational guidelines and Joint Force requirements, especially for disputed environments.

The companies signed an agreement to expand the refueling capabilities of Embraer’s KC-390 Millennium tactical jet. Enhancements include the integration of a replenishment system known as “flying boom”in addition to mission systems, to enable distributed location and support of operations in disputed areas, as well as resilient communication meeting JADC2 (joint command and control for all domains) requirements.

The enhancements will complement the aircraft’s current refueling capabilities, which include the variable-speed probe-and-basket system, the ability to receive in-flight fuel, as well as takeoff and landing on short, unprepared runways, allowing for greater mission area coverage.

Christopher E. Kubasik, President and CEO of L3Harris, explains that US Air Force strategists have established that realizing the combat-agile employment vision (Agile Combat Employment) will require optimized refueling platforms to support a disaggregated air domain approach in disputed environments.

Thus, collaborating with Embraer to develop and integrate new capabilities into the KC-390 multi-mission aircraft provides a cost-effective and rapid-to-implement solution that incorporates L3Harris’ recognized disruptive approach.

Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer, also commented on the decision:

“We continue to seek significant and strategic partnerships that generate new developments and expand the market reach of the KC-390 Millennium. Our aircraft is catching the attention of air forces around the world, and we are particularly excited about this opportunity to combine Embraer’s state-of-the-art platform and systems with L3Harris’ mission solutions to meet US Air Force operational guidelines. United.”

The USAF’s operational guidelines are a roadmap for successfully developing the new technologies, doctrines, and cultures that Air and Space Forces must possess to deter and, if necessary, defeat current and future adversaries.

The KC-390 Millennium is fast, versatile and can be quickly reconfigured to perform a wide range of missions with high reliability. By combining L3Harris’ expertise in integrating mission systems with the advanced Embraer KC-390 Millennium platform, both companies are poised to provide the next generation of refueling aircraft to the US Department of Defense and the USAF.

To meet the requirements of United States law (“Buy American Act”)the parties are studying the production of the program “Agile Tanker” with final assembly in the United Statesfollowed by modernization and mission preparation at the L3Harris modification center in Waco, Texas.

