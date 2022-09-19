End of marathons on Netflix? Platform intends to extinguish simultaneous disclosures, learn more

For more than ten years in Brazil, Netflix has revolutionized the audiovisual world and is considered the most popular streaming platform in the country. Since its inception, therefore, it is possible to find new series seasons in the app and watch them all at once.

However, due to the drop in the number of subscribers to the service, new strategies will be necessary to maintain the success of the brand. Among them, it is possible that marathons will be extinct. Want to know how this could happen? Keep reading the article.

company history

Netflix, created by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph, emerged in the 90s in California, still at the time of movie rentals. For that reason, its initial objective was to rent movies via mail. Two years after its creation, in 1999, the company created a subscription service, in which DVDs could be rented unlimitedly, with penalties in case of delay.

Over time, Netflix has been updated and, in 2007, it became a pioneer in the diffusion of films, series, documentaries, animations on the internet, that is, it became this service that a multitude of people know today. In Brazil, Netflix debuted in 2011, but it was only in 2013 that it became popular here. That same year, he even began to show his own productions.

However, currently the American company tries to overcome challenges to keep viewers and reach new audiences. Among them, it is worth highlighting the competition with other distributors in the audiovisual sector.

See too: NEW Netflix subscription plans; Are users disappointed?

current scenario

With the emergence of other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Globoplay, the company is losing subscribers. Indeed, from April to June 2022, Netflix lost nearly a million customers.

Therefore, the service is undergoing changes so as to prevent further drop in profits. Among the platform’s strategies, for example, are the offer of a cheaper plan with ads, taxation of shared accounts and even advertising partnerships with open TV, an initiative never seen before.

Extinction of marathons

In addition to all these strategies, Netflix has also limited the number of episodes distribution of some series. That was the case with Stranger Things season 4, when it dropped the last two episodes weeks apart.

More recently, it’s an adaptation of a comic book that went through the same process. Sandman, a series that premiered in August and had a good reception from the public, is now awaiting its renewal, which depends on the audience reached by the series in the first month of its debut.

In fact, this initiative is not something new, as it already happens with some reality shows available on the platform. The explanation for the end of the marathons would therefore be to encourage public engagement with the productions, avoid spoilers on social networks, maintain the quality of content consumption and, of course, ensure the permanence of subscribers.

Read more: THIS should be the new Netflix subscription price; Brazilians are surprised?