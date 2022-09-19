Everything we know about the funeral

Tomorrow, Queen Elizabeth II’s public funeral comes to an end, and political leaders gather in London for the monarch’s funeral.

Two funeral ceremonies will be held: one at 7:00 am Brasília time, for around 2,000 guests, and another at noon, for 800 guests. See everything we know about the occasion.

When does Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral take place?

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral for heads of state will take place tomorrow at 11 am local time, 7 am Brasília time. Another ceremony, more restricted, will take place at 4 pm in London, noon in Brasília.

Who was invited to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II?

For the first ceremony, there are about 2,000 guests. In addition to the British royal family, heads of state of countries with which the United Kingdom maintains diplomatic relations – including President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) –, members of other European royal families and public servants are also on the list.

Representatives from Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Russia, Belarus and Myanmar were not invited to the funeral. North Korea and Nicaragua were invited, but they will only be able to send ambassadors, not heads of state.

The second funeral will have just 800 guests: the royal family, representatives of Commonwealth countries and the Queen’s staff.

How will the funeral with heads of state be?

The first ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, on the same block as the place where the body is being laid to rest. The doors will open to guests at 8:00 am local time, 4:00 am Brasília time.

The queen’s coffin will leave the Palace of Westminster at 10:44 am (6:44 am ET) in the Royal Navy carriage, accompanied by 142 sailors. The last time the carriage was used was in 1979, at the funeral of Lord Mountbatten, Prince Philip’s uncle.

At 11 am, the body will arrive at Westminster Abbey. It was there that Elizabeth II married Philip in 1947 and was crowned Queen in 1953.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Liz Truss is due to deliver a speech, and the event will end at 16:00 GMT with two minutes of silence in honor of the monarch.

Where will the second funeral be?

The second funeral will take place in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. After the funeral at Westminster Abbey, the coffin will be carried to the Arch of Wellington in a 45-minute procession led by Canadian mounted police.

The procession will also include representatives from the armed forces of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth countries, the police and the National Health Service.

The coffin will be taken in a hearse from the Arch of Wellington to Windsor Castle, from where another procession will leave towards St George’s Chapel. There, the second funeral and burial of the queen will take place.

What will the second funeral be like?

The second ceremony will represent the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. The Imperial State Crown, scepter and orb will be removed from the top of the coffin by the royal jeweler.

A Mass will be celebrated and at 16:45 London (12:45 GMT), the Queen will be buried alongside her husband Philip and her parents and sister.

How to follow Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

From Brazil, it will be possible to watch the funeral live through ITV and BBC online broadcasts. Both are free, but require the user to create an account.